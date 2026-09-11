LG approves high-powered panel to review student accommodation, safety in Capital

New Delhi:

The committee, headed by education and urban development minister Ashish Sood, will assess the gap between demand and availability of hostel accommodation, examine vacant and under-utilised government properties for student housing, and recommend measures to improve safety standards in hostels and paying guest (PG) facilities. (HT Archive)

Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu has approved an 18-member high-powered committee to review the availability, safety and regulation of student accommodation in the Capital, officials aware of the matter said on Thursday.

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The committee, headed by education and urban development minister Ashish Sood, will assess the gap between demand and availability of hostel accommodation, examine vacant and under-utilised government properties for student housing, and recommend measures to improve safety standards in hostels and paying guest (PG) facilities.

The move follows directions issued by the LG at a September 7 meeting with chief minister Rekha Gupta and Sood after the Satya Niketan building collapse. The meeting focused on reviewing existing institutional PG guidelines, exploring additional accommodation through universities and civic agencies, and assessing the use of vacant or under-utilised properties owned by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and other government agencies.

“The committee will provide overarching policy direction, ensure inter-departmental coordination and monitor implementation of measures relating to student accommodation and safety across the Capital,” the LG’s office said.

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{{^usCountry}} The panel will explore creating or expanding hostels through universities, MCD, DDA and other government agencies, and identify suitable government land and buildings for student residences, subject to applicable rules. It will also examine measures to encourage educational institutions to develop safe, affordable and regulated hostel facilities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The panel will explore creating or expanding hostels through universities, MCD, DDA and other government agencies, and identify suitable government land and buildings for student residences, subject to applicable rules. It will also examine measures to encourage educational institutions to develop safe, affordable and regulated hostel facilities. {{/usCountry}}

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The committee will examine creating a centralised database of student accommodation, covering institutional hostels and, where legally and administratively feasible, registered PGs. It will also suggest a mechanism for students to report unsafe accommodation, overcrowding, fire hazards and other serious safety concerns through a centralised digital monitoring system or dashboard.

“The panel will also prescribe standard emergency evacuation and disaster-response protocols for student accommodation and suggest mechanisms for periodic fire and disaster mock drills and safety-awareness programmes for students, hostel wardens, university officials and PG operators,” an official said.

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The committee includes chief secretary Naresh Kumar, commissioner of police, MCD commissioner, NDMC chairperson, DDA vice-chairperson and senior officials from the home, revenue, health, urban development, law and PWD departments. Vice-chancellors of Delhi University, Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Ambedkar University Delhi and Netaji Subhas University of Technology are also members, along with the Delhi Fire Service chief fire officer.

The education department’s principal secretary/secretary will be the member secretary. The panel can co-opt other officers, agencies, technical experts or institutional representatives as required.

“The committee has been mandated to submit its recommendations within a period of 60 days,” the LG’s office said.