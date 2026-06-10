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LG asks DDA to complete drain desilting by June 15

The work involves removal of accumulated silt, debris, vegetation and other obstructions that hinder the free flow of rainwater

Published on: Jun 10, 2026 04:02 AM IST
By Karn Pratap Singh, New Delhi
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Lieutenant governor (LG) Taranjit Singh Sandhu has directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to expedite the ongoing desilting of stormwater drains in Narela and Dwarka and complete the work by June 15 as part of the capital’s monsoon preparedness measures, officials from the LG’s office said on Tuesday.

LG Sandhu (above) had directed DDA to undertake a comprehensive desilting exercise on a mission mode basis to ensure residents of the national capital do not face waterlogging issues during the monsoon. (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
LG Sandhu (above) had directed DDA to undertake a comprehensive desilting exercise on a mission mode basis to ensure residents of the national capital do not face waterlogging issues during the monsoon. (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)

DDA officials informed Sandhu that around 70% of the desilting of 69km of stormwater drains in Narela and 192km in Dwarka has been completed to minimise the risk of waterlogging during the monsoon.

“The work involves removal of accumulated silt, debris, vegetation and other obstructions that hinder the free flow of rainwater. The desilting operations are progressing on mission mode and approximately 70% of the work has already been completed. The LG has directed that the remaining work be completed by June 15 before the onset of the monsoon,” the statement said.

According to the LG’s office, the desilting exercise was initiated well in advance this year following directions from Sandhu to ensure smooth drainage of rainwater, prevent flooding of roads, reduce traffic congestion, maintain hygiene and improve the overall upkeep of public infrastructure during the monsoon.

“Sandhu had earlier directed DDA to undertake a comprehensive desilting exercise on a mission mode basis to ensure residents of the national capital do not face waterlogging issues during the monsoon,” an official said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Karn Pratap Singh

Karn Pratap Singh has been writing on crime, policing, and issues of safety in Delhi for almost a decade. He covers high-intensity spot news, including terror strikes, serial blasts and security threats in the national capital.

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