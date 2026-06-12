Lieutenant governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Thursday reviewed the status of rainwater harvesting systems across the city and directed that all of them be made fully operational by June 30, officials said.

According to DDA data, out of 624 existing rainwater harvesting structures, 621 are currently functional (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

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During the meeting, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) said it is constructing 24 new rainwater harvesting pits at prominent public hubs and sports centres, including Saket, Commonwealth Games Village, Chilla, Yamuna, Poorvi Delhi, and Dwarka Sector 23, along with specialised roadside installations under the Palam-Dwarka Flyover and at the multi-level car parking in Bhikaji Cama Place.

Sandhu directed Municipal Corporation of Delhi, DDA, and New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) to expedite all pending repairs and ensure that every rainwater harvesting system is fully operational well ahead of the monsoon’s arrival. “He set a final deadline of the last week of June for all civic agencies to complete ongoing desilting, repair, and maintenance of pipes from rooftops, perforation grating, and pits or chambers where water is finally collected,” an official aware of the meeting’s details said.

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{{^usCountry}} According to DDA data, out of 624 existing rainwater harvesting structures, 621 are currently functional. Cleaning and active desilting operations have been completed for 587 of these structures this year, with a remaining batch of 34 functional structures undergoing maintenance and corrective cleaning. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to DDA data, out of 624 existing rainwater harvesting structures, 621 are currently functional. Cleaning and active desilting operations have been completed for 587 of these structures this year, with a remaining batch of 34 functional structures undergoing maintenance and corrective cleaning. {{/usCountry}}

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MCD said out of its 1,289 rooftop rainwater harvesting locations, maintenance and operational checks have been completed at 1,277 locations, leaving only 12 pending sites under immediate rectification. In line with National Green Tribunal directions to scientifically track groundwater fluctuations, the MCD has also installed automated digital level indicator piezometers on a pilot basis at three designated field sites: MC Primary School in Punjabi Bagh, Turkman Gate Road, and MC Primary School at the DDA LIG Flats complex in Shahdara North.

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NDMC said out of its pool of 340 existing and planned rainwater harvesting structures, 290 units have already been cleaned and made operational. The remaining 50 pits, consisting of 28 advanced modular systems and 22 conventional structures, will be cleaned by June 25. NDMC has also completed the selection process for 30 new kilolitre roadside modular recharge pits in coordination with the Central Ground Water Board, focusing on zones with sharply declining water tables such as North Avenue, South Avenue, Shanti Path, Satya Marg, and Sarojini Nagar, officials said.