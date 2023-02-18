LG engaged same lawyer for 2 parties in mayor poll case, Kejriwal hits out at LG

A day after the Supreme Court’s order on the Delhi mayoral polls, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday alleged that lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena had tried to prevent the city government from presenting its views before the top court in the case by engaging the same lawyer for two parties.

Kejriwal welcomed the Supreme Court’s Friday order which ruled that the notice convening the first meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House should be issued within 24 hours and aldermen cannot vote in the mayoral polls. However, he accused the LG of interfering in the administration of justice.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s mayoral candidate Shelly Oberoi’s had moved the Supreme Court seeking early conduct of the polls after three attempts to elect the mayor failed due to ruckus in the MCD House. She had made the LG and the Delhi government as two parties in the case.

In a press conference on Saturday, Kejriwal alleged that the LG tried to influence the case moved by Oberoi. He said the LG misused his post to engage one advocate for two parties and got similar counter affidavit filed from both the parties.

“She (Oberoi) made the Delhi government and LG as parties because their views were conflicting. Urban development minister Manish Sisodia wanted to engage senior advocate Gautam Narayan to present the views of the Delhi government before the SC. The Delhi government is free to choose its own advocate. The LG on the night of February 9 issued an order to the urban development department secretary asking it to engage Tushar Mehta as the advocate to present the views of the Delhi government,” Kejriwal said, sharing a copy of the order issued by the LG.

“LG’s actions amount to interference in administration of justice. It is criminal contempt of the court,” he said, alleging that the LG arm-twisted the officer and threatened him to engage Tushar Mehta.

“It might be happening for the first time in the history that two opposing parties had same lawyer,” he said adding that it was akin to the Bollywood movies where the criminal witnesses are kidnapped to prevent them from appearing in the court.

“Most decisions taken by LG regarding MCD mayor election were brazenly illegal and unconstitutional,” he said, adding, “I want to appeal to the LG not to interfere in the functioning of the elected government.”

Meanwhile, the AAP government on Saturday recommended to the LG to conduct the mayoral polls on February 22 and Kejriwal said the party will win the polls.

The LG office did not comment on the matter though HT reached out to them. This story will be updated when the LG office responds.

The BJP has maintained that it is the AAP that does not want to elect a mayor.

