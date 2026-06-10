...
...
Next Story

LG suspends two doctors over procurement irregularities

Delhi's lieutenant governor has suspended two doctors amid investigations into financial irregularities in the health department's procurement processes.

Published on: Jun 10, 2026 05:58 AM IST
By HT Correspondent
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

Lieutenant governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu has suspended two government doctors amid investigation into procurement of medicines and medical equipment by the Delhi government’s health department, according to an official order, accessed by HT.

LG suspends two doctors over procurement irregularities
LG suspends two doctors over procurement irregularities

“The Delhi government has taken suo motu cognisance of financial irregularities in the health department. In this matter, instructions have been issued to register an FIR and suspend two doctors. No compromise will be made with the zero-tolerance policy against corruption. The investigation into the matter is ongoing, and every individual involved will be identified, brought within the ambit of the law, and ensured strict punishment,” a post on X by the Delhi government read.

According to officials, alleged financial irregularities have been found in procurements of medicines, X-ray machines, and other equipment. Role of the two doctors is being probed.

According to an order issued by the vigilance branch of the health and family welfare department, disciplinary proceedings had been proposed against the two doctors, leading to the suspension.

The CPA is the Delhi government’s sole purchasing agency for medicines, medical equipment, surgical consumables and other essential healthcare supplies used by hospitals and healthcare facilities under the health and family welfare department.

 
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Home/Cities/Delhi News/LG suspends two doctors over procurement irregularities
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON