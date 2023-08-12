Delhi LG clears grant of additional portfolios to Atishi in cabinet

Lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena has approved the proposed portfolio reshuffle in Arvind Kejriwal’s cabinet and has allocated the portfolios of services and vigilance to Atishi as proposed by the chief minister on August 8, according to officials of the LG secretariat.

Formal notification of the portfolio change by the general administration department was awaited till Saturday evening.

“Now, the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2023 has been notified on 11.08.2023, therefore, the proposal of the Chief Minister is approved, in so far as, such business relates to matters with respect to which the Council of Ministers is required under Article 239AA of the Constitution to aid and advise the Lt. Governor in the exercise of his functions, in accordance with Rule 3 of the GNCTD (Allocation of Business) Rules, 1993 and subject to the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2023,” Saxena stated in a note on the file while approving the portfolios change.

The portfolios of services and vigilance were held by health minister Saurabh Bharadwaj before being allotted to Atishi.

The reason behind the portfolio reshuffle was not immediately clear.

Atishi is the only woman minister in the seven-member Kejriwal cabinet, and her stature has increased since she was inducted into the cabinet in March along with Bharadwaj after former deputy chief Manish Sisodia and former health minister Satyendar Jain tendered their resignations following their imprisonment in separate cases.

In June, Atishi was given the additional charges of the revenue, planning, and finance departments. These were earlier held by transport minister Kailash Gahlot.