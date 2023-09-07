LG conducts final review of G20 preps

Lieutenant governor VK Saxena on Thursday conducted a final round of inspections to take stock of the security, sanitation, and beautification of the city, ahead of the G20 Summit scheduled for the weekend.

Lieutenant governor VK Saxena at Delhi Police control room. (HT Photo)

As part of his review of the preparations, Saxena visited the Delhi Police and New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) control rooms, from where CCTV footage from across the Capital can be accessed.

“The Delhi Police control room is set up at its headquarters, where live visuals from CCTVs installed in different parts of the city will be received. Two teams comprising 25 security personnel will be monitoring in different shifts, the digital information being beamed into the control room round the clock,” a statement from the LG’s office said.

The LG also inspected the control room of NDMC’s disaster management cell, which is manned by senior officers and around 30 personnel, who are working round the clock to immediately address complaints like water leakage, damage of pavements, replacement of damaged plants and flowerpots.

Saxena also emphasised that the area around Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport should be made dust free. -

“Officials have been instructed that the roads and pavements be cleaned with jet water and more green pots be placed if required. Official have also been asked to keep extra vigil on the greenery of the VIP areas and the dried plants and flowers should be replaced with fresh ones,” added the statement from the LG’s office.

The LG also inspected the statues and fountains near Yakshini Chowk, the newly developed MiG Park at the Palam Technical Airport, and the VIP lounge at the Air Force Station, where most of the heads of states will be landing.

Saxena was accompanied by senior Delhi officers including the chief secretary, NDMC chairperson, MCD commissioner, DDA vice-chairman, and the principal secretaries of various departments, as he inspected areas around Rajghat, Delhi Gate, Pragati Maidan, Bhairon Marg, Shershah Road to Delhi high court, India Gate, Akbar Road, Lok Kalyan Marg, roundabout near Ashoka Hotel, Kautaliya Marg, Sardar Patel Marg, Dhaula Kuan bus stop and Metro station, Vighnaharta sculpture, T3 crossing of Dwarka, Northern Access Road towards Aerocity, Aerocity hotels, the T3 VIP lounge, Ulaanbaatar Marg, and the Palam Technical Airport.

