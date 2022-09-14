Light rain, gusty winds cool down Delhi
Wednesday was the second day in the row that the Capital received rainfall, and Met officials have said that the intensity of rain is expected to increase on Thursday.
Parts of Delhi recorded light showers on Wednesday, which accompanied by gusty winds of 30-40 kmph lowered the temperature in the city. Safdarjung, Delhi’s base weather station, recorded a maximum temperature of 33.6 degrees Celsius on Wednesday -- 1.8°C degrees lower than Tuesday’s maximum but around normal for this time of the year.
The Safdarjung station recorded 9.6 mm of rain between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Wednesday, while the station at Lodhi Road recorded 10.4mm of rain during the same period. Other stations that recorded rain included Mayur Vihar (8.5mm), Ridge (4.8mm), Palam (2.8mm), Ayanagar (3mm) and Pusa (4mm).
Wednesday was the second day in the row that the Capital received rainfall, and Met officials have said that the intensity of rain is expected to increase on Thursday.
India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientist RK Jenamani said this three-day spell of rain is on account of a depression which formed over Odisha and has moved towards northwest India, sending easterly winds with moisture towards Delhi-NCR. “As this depression has moved closer, we are seeing the effect of these strong easterly winds, which has led to an increase in the speed of surface winds locally. The moisture is also leading to cloudy skies, which has led to a drop in mercury,” he said.
The forecast for Thursday also shows that Delhi is likely to witness gusty winds of 30-40 kmph, and the city’s maximum temperature is likely to be around 30°C.
Mahesh Palawat, vice president at private weather forecaster Skymet, said the intensity of rain will reduce from Friday evening onwards, with no rain expected in the region from September 17-20.
Despite the gusty winds in the Capital, the city’s air quality remained in the ‘satisfactory’ range on Wednesday, with an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 71 recorded as per Central Pollution Control Board’s daily national bulletin released at 4 pm -- a marginal decrease from the 72 (satisfactory) on Tuesday.
After Wednesday’s rainfall, the Safdarjung station has recorded 27.8mm of rainfall this month so far -- a significant deficit from the monthly normal of 84.3mm of rain the city should have received by September 14.
-
CBI court refuses to accept crucial conversations as evidence... for now
Mumbai: A special Central Bureau of Investigation court on Wednesday refused to allow the prosecution to place on record the CD containing Rahul Mukerjea's conversations with his father, former media baron Peter Mukerjea and former step-mother, Indrani, after Indrani's slain daughter Sheena Bora abruptly went missing in April 2012. The special court however asked the prosecution to submit the CD evidence through a relevant witness as the case progresses.
-
Scattered rain, gusty winds cool down Gurugram
Most parts of Gurugram on Wednesday received scatted rainfall, and that coupled with a cloudy sky and heavy rain in neighbouring Delhi, helped bring down the day temperature in the city. The weather department said fairly widespread “light to moderate” rain is likely in Haryana on Thursday as well. According to the India Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature in Gurugram on Wednesday was 31.4 degrees Celsius (C), while the minimum was 27.4C.
-
How Bharti Sangoi is helping Sion hospital ride the milk crisis
Mumbai: Bharti Sangoi has been much-revered in the corridors of Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General hospital, Sion, for three decades. True to her spirit, she is now helping the hospital tide over an acute shortage of milk, with Aarey Dairy discontinuing its supply to all Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation hospitals as it is facing scarcity. There on, she has been providing 300 litres for patients in crucial need every day.
-
Nudged by police, residents of 90 Nuh villages ‘pledge’ to shun cow slaughterers
A month after the police carried out “awareness drives” against the smuggling and slaughtering of cows, at least 90 villages in the Muslim majority Nuh region, held panchayats (village meetings) and passed resolutions “pledging” to boycott, socially and otherwise, all those who are allegedly involved in these illegal activities, the Nuh police said on Wednesday. The Haryana Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gausamvardhan Act, 2015, prohibits cow slaughter, trafficking and consumption of beef in the state.
-
Cultural events at Central Vista to go on for one more month
New Delhi: From plays and regional dances to magic and puppet shows that convey citizen-centric welfare messages — the infotainment drive at Central Vista will continue daily for at least another month, officials familiar with the matter said. Ties with several other ministries are also in the works, officials said. There will also be a specialised drive to mark occasions. The team is also working to promote the health ministry's nutrition month programme this September.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics