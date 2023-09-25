Light rain likely in Delhi, says IMD; air quality remains in ‘moderate’ category

Parts of Delhi may see light rainfall on Monday as the maximum temperature is expected to settle around 35°C, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

For the national Capital, the normal date of monsoon withdrawal is September 25 which is set to be missed. (HT Photo | Arvind Yadav)

No rain is expected in the region afterward until at least October 1, the IMD added stating conditions were favourable now for the southwest monsoon to begin withdrawing from west Rajasthan from today.

The withdrawal of the southwest monsoon has been delayed by around eight days this year, with the normal date for west Rajasthan being September 17.

Met officials said with the monsoon weakening and impact of the latest western disturbance – one which brought strong winds and rain to Delhi on Saturday – gradually reducing, little rain activity is expected in northwest India in the coming days.

“There are chances of a drizzle in isolated pockets, similar to that on Sunday, but Delhi will largely record a sunny day with partially cloudy skies at some locations. Beginning today, the monsoon withdrawal is expected to commence from west Rajasthan,” said an IMD official.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 23.6°C on Monday morning, a degree lower than Sunday’s minimum of 24.6°C.

The maximum is meanwhile forecast to hover around 35°C.

“With dry conditions and the cloudiness reducing, days will be sunny until the end of the month now. Temperature can start dipping again, only once northwesterly winds start blowing again,” said the IMD official.

Safdarjung, representative of Delhi’s weather, has so far received 82.7mm of monthly rainfall.

The normal mark for September rainfall is 123.4mm, meaning it is likely to end in deficit.

In comparison, Delhi last September had recorded 164.5mm during the month.

Despite a promising start, the monsoon has weakened considerably over Delhi since August.

The month saw Delhi record only 91.8mm of rainfall-- a deficit of 61% as compared to the monthly normal mark of 233.1mm for August.

This was the second lowest monthly rainfall total for August in Delhi in at least 14 years.

In comparison, July had recorded 384.6mm of rainfall -- an excess of 83% over the monthly normal.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s average air quality index (AQI) remained in the ‘moderate’ category on Monday.

The average AQI stood at 121 (moderate) at 9am on Monday.