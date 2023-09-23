Heavy rain with wind, thunder lashes Delhi

Heavy rain accompanied by gusty winds and thunder lashed Delhi on Saturday noon and caused waterlogging in parts of the Capital. The rain spell gave residents of Delhi relief from sultry weather on Saturday. (PTI)

“Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain with heavy intensity rain over isolated places and gusty winds with speed of 30-40 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi, NCR,” said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday morning.

IMD said that light to moderate intensity rain with heavy intensity rain and gusty winds were expected in Delhi and parts of NCR such as Hindon Air Force Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Sonipat and Ballabhgarh, among others.

The weather department classifies rainfall between ‘trace’ and 2.4 mm as ‘very light rainfall’, as ‘light rainfall’ when it is between 2.5 mm and 15.5 mm, as ‘moderate’ rainfall when it is between 15.6 mm and 64.4 mm and as ‘heavy’ when it is over 64.5 mm in a single day.

The rain spell gave residents relief from sultry weather. On Saturday, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 27 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season’s average, according to the IMD.

As per the IMD’s forecast, cloudy skies with light rain and thundershowers are expected on Saturday with the maximum and minimum temperatures expected to stay around 36 degrees Celsius. The IMD’s Safdarjung observatory, Delhi’s base weather station, recorded a maximum temperature of 36.8°C on Friday, two degrees above the normal temperature for this time of the year.

