Light rainfall in parts of Delhi; minimum temperature recorded at 24.8°C

Delhi had recorded moderate to light showers on Wednesday afternoon, taking the total rainfall total in the last 24 hours to 9.2mm at Safdarjung till 8:30am, 17.4mm at Palam and 40.8mm at Ayanagar
Light rainfall was recorded in parts of Delhi on Thursday with another spell of light to moderate rainfall is expected during the day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
Between 2:30am and 8:30am on Thursday, Safdarjung, representative of Delhi’s weather, recorded 0.2mm of rainfall; Palam 3.3mm; Lodhi road 0.4mm; Ridge 1.4mm and Ayanagar 1mm, IMD data showed.
Delhi had recorded moderate to light showers on Wednesday afternoon, taking the total rainfall total in the last 24 hours to 9.2mm at Safdarjung till 8:30am, 17.4mm at Palam and the highest – 40.8mm at Ayanagar.
“There is a possibility of another spell on Thursday, with light to moderate rainfall likely to be recorded at weather stations in Delhi,” an IMD official said.