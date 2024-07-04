 Light rainfall in parts of Delhi; minimum temperature recorded at 24.8°C | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jul 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Light rainfall in parts of Delhi; minimum temperature recorded at 24.8°C

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 04, 2024 09:50 AM IST

Delhi had recorded moderate to light showers on Wednesday afternoon, taking the total rainfall total in the last 24 hours to 9.2mm at Safdarjung till 8:30am, 17.4mm at Palam and 40.8mm at Ayanagar

Light rainfall was recorded in parts of Delhi on Thursday with another spell of light to moderate rainfall is expected during the day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The maximum is forecast to be around 33°C during the day. (HT Photo)
The maximum is forecast to be around 33°C during the day. (HT Photo)

Between 2:30am and 8:30am on Thursday, Safdarjung, representative of Delhi’s weather, recorded 0.2mm of rainfall; Palam 3.3mm; Lodhi road 0.4mm; Ridge 1.4mm and Ayanagar 1mm, IMD data showed.

Delhi had recorded moderate to light showers on Wednesday afternoon, taking the total rainfall total in the last 24 hours to 9.2mm at Safdarjung till 8:30am, 17.4mm at Palam and the highest – 40.8mm at Ayanagar.

“There is a possibility of another spell on Thursday, with light to moderate rainfall likely to be recorded at weather stations in Delhi,” an IMD official said.

Also Read:IMD forecasts yet another wet week for Delhi, heavy rainfall likely today

Delhi’s minimum temperature was recorded at 24.8°C, which was three degrees below normal. It was 29°C a day earlier.

The maximum is forecast to be around 33°C during the day. It was 34.1°C a day earlier, on Wednesday.

In terms of air quality, Delhi’s air was in the ‘satisfactory’ category.

The 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) stood at 78 (satisfactory) at 9am on Thursday. It was 108 (moderate) at 4pm on Wednesday.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Delhi / Light rainfall in parts of Delhi; minimum temperature recorded at 24.8°C
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On