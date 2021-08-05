‘Lockdown in Delhi when positivity rate reaches 5%’: Satyendar Jain

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said that lockdown in Delhi will be immediately imposed if the positivity rate reaches 5% again. Jain was addressing a virtual session hosted by Assocham India. He also said the Delhi government is preparing to set up 37,000 Covid-19 beds in order to tackle the probable third wave of the pandemic.

“We have made public what our response would be. If the positivity rate now goes up to 5 per cent, then we will go for an immediate lockdown without delay,” Jain was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. The Capital on Thursday recorded a slight fall in the positivity rate to 0.08%.

“Over 37,000 dedicated beds for COVID-19 patients are being set up presently and the Delhi government is preparing for the worst-case scenario so that it can save precious lives,” Jain said. Delhi took lessons from the experiences of the second wave and has ramped up infrastructure ahead of the third wave with focus on installing PSA oxygen plants to setting up more oxygen, ventilator and ICU beds, the health minister added.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) earlier approved a colour-coded response action plan under which restrictions will be placed in accordance with the severity of the Covid-19 situation in the area.

Jain also said that the government is setting up ICU beds and ventilators in the makeshift hospitals which were set up to tackle the second wave. He said infrastructure is being ramped up in hospitals created at Chattarpur, Sant Nirankari Colony and Ramlila Maidan.

Earlier, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed concern regarding the chances of a third wave. He said the Delhi government is preparing on a war-footing to tackle the next wave of Covid-19.