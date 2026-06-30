A 35-year-old man stabbed his wife to death at a relative’s place in east Delhi’s Karkardooma on Sunday morning, police said, adding that he has been arrested. Lucknow man travels to Delhi to kill estranged wife, arrested

According to police, the accused is from Lucknow and he travelled to Delhi on Saturday to kill his 30-year-old wife over suspicion of infidelity. The accused is an ice-cream vendor in Lucknow. While his wife is also from Lucknow, she had been living separately, in Noida for the past few months, police said.

“The husband’s interrogation revealed that he killed his wife because he suspected her of having an affair with another person,” said deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara) RP Meena.

DCP Meena said that on Sunday morning, the Anand Vihar police station received a call about an injured woman in Karkardooma village. A police team reached the house and found the woman lying dead in the house with multiple stab injuries.

While the accused allegedly tried to flee after the crime, he was arrested after his relatives and locals overpowered him and informed police. His interrogation led to the recovery of the knife that he had purchased in Lucknow and carried with him to Delhi only to kill his wife, police said. A case of murder was registered under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Anand Vihar police station and the accused was arrested, the DCP said.

“The accused told us that he knew his wife had gone to their relative’s house in Karkardooma village. He left for Delhi in a bus on Saturday. He reached the relative’s house at about 5.40am, went to the room his wife was sleeping in, locked it from inside, and stabbed her multiple times, killing her at the spot,” Meena said.