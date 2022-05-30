Major bureaucratic reshuffle in Delhi, KR Meena replaces Sanjeev Khirwar
NEW DELHI: In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the Delhi government on Monday transferred and posted 40 bureaucrats including many senior IAS officers of Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram, and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre such as 1993 batch IAS officer K R Meena who has been posted as principal secretary (revenue)-cum-divisional commissioner, a post until recently held by IAS officer Sanjeev Kumar Khirwar.
Khirwar, a 1994 batch officer, was transferred to Ladakh by the central government after a row erupted over reports that Thyagraj stadium was shut and athletes were being forced to wrap up training early so that he can walk his dog in the evening.
H Rajesh Prasad, a 1995 batch IAS officer, has been moved from the education department to the Public Works Department as its principal secretary. P Krishnamurthy of the 1997 batch has been appointed as chief executive officer of Delhi Jal Board, the utility responsible for water supply in the national capital. Udit Prakash Rai, a 2007 batch IAS officer currently posted as CEO DJB, has been transferred as special secretary, health and family welfare.
The reshuffle took place within a week of lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena taking charge. The LG signs off on posting orders of civil servants in Delhi.
A group of IAS officers of AGMUT cadre and Delhi, Andaman & Nicobar, Lakshadweep, Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli Civil Services (DANICS) officers who were recently transferred from different places to Delhi and were awaiting posting have also been given their new assignments. Like the 2009 batch IAS officer of AGMUT cadre K Mahesh, who has been posted as CEO of Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board. Mahesh was recently transferred back to Delhi from Puducherry.
As part of the reshuffle, 2006 batch IAS officer Ashok Kumar, who was awaiting posting has been transferred as secretary education. Transport commissioner Ashish Kundra has been given additional charge of development commissioner and secretary irrigation and flood control. 2004 batch IAS officer Surbir Singh, is now chairman of (Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board) DSSSB.
Ankur Garg, a 2003 batch IAS officer, who was commissioner, trade and tax, has been transferred as secretary of information technology. A 2005 batch IAS officer S B Deepak Kumar has replaced Garg as commissioner, trade and tax. Chokha Ram Garg, a 2008 batch IAS officer, has been posted as secretary, information and publicity.
Many district magistrates have also been transferred. Among them are Vishwendra, a 2001 batch DANICS officer who was DM South East district, and has been appointed as special director of the social welfare department. Vishwendra has been replaced by Isha Khosla, a 2011 batch IAS officer. South West district DM Vikram Singh Malik, a 2012 batch IAS officer, has been posted as secretary New Delhi Municipal Council. A 2013 batch IAS officer, Hemant Kumar is new DM of North West district.
Sonalika Jiwani, (IAS, 2017 batch), has been moved out of South district, and will take over as special secretary, urban development. Monica Priyadarshini, (IAS, 2014 batch) who was DM New Delhi district, has been shifted to South district. Her batchmate, Santosh Kumar Rai, has been appointed as the new DM of New Delhi district. East district DM Sonika Singh, (DANICS, 1997 batch) has been transferred and posted as DM of Central district while her batchmate Anil Banka has been posted as DM East district.
Ram Niwas Sharma, a 2010 batch IAS officer, who was additional commissioner MCD, has been transferred as labour commissioner.
Many young IAS officers have been posted in the MCD which has been recently unified and is currently without a deliberative wing.
Anjali Sehrawat, a 2013 batch IAS officer, Angel Bhati and Vandana Rao of 2014 batch IAS have been posted as deputy commissioners in the MCD. Since the unification of the MCD, the civic body is functioning without public representatives. The election to the MCD is likely to be held after the Centre orders delimitation exercise because the maximum number of wards in the unified MCD have been reduced from 272 to 250 wards.
-
Rumblings in Congress over Rajya Sabha nominees from Rajasthan
Ruling Congress's announcement of three Rajya Sabha candidates from Rajasthan has led to rumblings within the party. A minister noted that none of the three, Mukul Wasnik, Pramod Tiwari, and Randeep Singh Surjewala, are from Rajasthan and wondered how will their candidature benefit the party. The BJP has nominated a six-time lawmaker, Ghanshyam Tiwari.
-
One day, a child called me Rahul Gandhi: Akhilesh Yadav
There was laughter all around in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Monday, as the Leader of Opposition, Akhilesh Yadav, narrated an incident that took place during his stint as the chief minister. The Samajwadi Party chief was attacking the his successor, Yogi Adityanath, who himself was seen laughing uncontrollably government over the state of education in Uttar Pradesh when he recalled the episode. The former CM acknowledged he too was responsible. The then-sitting CM, Akhilesh, was seeking a second consecutive 5-year-term.
-
Monday Musings:Royal families in Maha & their political affiliations
PUNE The current royal rift among the father-son duo or descendants of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Rajashri Shahu Maharaj has grabbed public attention. But such controversies involving royal families from Maharashtra aren't new, and so are their political affiliations. Prominent among them is Rajya Sabha MP from the Bharatiya Janata Party Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhosale, the 13th direct descendent of founder of the Maratha empire nearly 450 years ago, Shivaji Maharaj.
-
‘Initiate action’: Bengal guv to chief secy on TMC MP's remarks on judiciary
Amid controversy over Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee's remarks against judiciary, West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday directed state chief secretary to initiate action and, by June 6, update him about action taken in the case. Dhankhar, meanwhile, recalled a similar 'orchestrated and syndicated' targeting of a sitting judge by Abhishek Banerjee and others, in September last year.
-
Rajya Sabha polls: Jayant Chaudhary files nomination as SP-RLD joint candidate
Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary on Monday filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha polls as the joint candidate of the Samajwadi Party-RLD alliance. The RLD leader was accompanied by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav to file the nomination at the UP Assembly. The last date of nomination for the Rajya Sabha polls is May 31. READ: Rajya Sabha polls: Piyush Goyal among 16 BJP, Nirmala Sitharaman faces in fray.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics