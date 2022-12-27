Man arrested for abducting, raping 4-year-old girl in Delhi’s Bhalswa

The Delhi Police late on Monday arrested a 40-year-old man, who was on the run after allegedly abducting and sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl at Bhalswa Dairy on Wednesday last.

Deputy police commissioner (outer north) Devesh Kumar Mahla on Tuesday said a dedicated police team arrested the accused, Anil Pathak, near Mukundpur.

“We identified the accused on the basis of CCTV footage that showed him carrying the girl. A few locals also identified the accused and he was reportedly beaten by them. As soon as the police team reached there...the locals fled and the accused was arrested. He is being questioned and will be produced in court on Tuesday for police remand.”

Mahla said their special teams were also sent to Ayodhya, Basti, and Haridwar to look for Pathak. “We also recorded statements of his family members and neighbours. A case was registered against the accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act...”

The girl’s parents, who are daily wagers, reported her missing on Wednesday afternoon. She was last seen playing with children in their neighbourhood. The girl was found on Thursday morning near a park. She was rushed to a hospital for medical examination, where doctors confirmed she was raped.