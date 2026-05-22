Man arrested for killing brother-in-law, dumping body near Burari metro station

New Delhi: A 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly bludgeoning his 37-year-old brother-in-law to death and dumping his body in a pit beneath the water pipeline near the Burari Metro station in north Delhi, police said on Thursday. Police identified the victim as 37-year-old Raja Kumar, who lived in north Delhi’s Hardev Nagar, Jharoda Majra. (Representative photo)

They identified the victim as 37-year-old Raja Kumar, who lived in north Delhi’s Hardev Nagar, Jharoda Majra. Police added that Raja’s partially decomposed body was recovered three days later.

Police said the suspect, Jitender Kumar, was allegedly annoyed with Raja and other family members because they “interfered” in his disputes with his wife.

“Jitender told police that he killed Raja out of personal enmity, anger and humiliation after Raja slapped him during a quarrel earlier in the day. Therefore, he lured Raja to an isolated place near the metro station on the pretext of consuming liquor, and bludgeoned him to death with a stone on May 10,” said deputy commissioner of police (North) Raja Banthia.

The DCP added that on the morning of May 13, the Wazirabad police station was informed about the body in the pit and a police team was dispatched. The team found that the body had visible injury marks. Locals were questioned and a woman passerby identified the man as his brother-in-law, Raja Kumar. The body was shifted to Subzi Mandi mortuary for autopsy and a murder case was registered.

Banthia said, “We recorded the statement of Raja’s wife, Babita. She told us that her sister, Sapna, had a long-standing matrimonial dispute with her husband, Jitender. Sapna had been living with her sister at their Hardev Nagar house.”

Police said that on the evening of May 10, Jitender came to Babita’s house to meet his wife. Soon an argument broke out between them and then Raja intervened and slapped Jitender. Soon after, Jitender decided to leave and Raja accompanied him on his scooter. However, Raja did not return home afterward. His wife lodged a missing complaint at the police station the next evening, the police said.

According to police, Jitender made threatening phone calls and sent messages to Babita before switching off his mobile phone.

The DCP added, “Through local intelligence and technical surveillance, Jitender was arrested on May 14, a day after Raja’s body was found.”