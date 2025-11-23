A 35-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his brother-in-law over suspicion of an affair with his wife — the victim’s sister. Man arrested for killing brother-in-law in Burari

Police said 26-year-old Yogender, a resident of Nathupura, had been reported missing on November 6. Six days later, an unidentified, unclothed body was found in the IP Colony, Burari. The autopsy on November 17 confirmed multiple stab injuries, after which a murder case was registered at Swaroop Nagar police station.

According to investigators, a CCTV footage revealed a white Wagon-R with an incomplete number repeatedly roaming near locations relevant to the victim’s last known movements. When officers shared the partial number with the family, they recognised it as Anis Pal’s vehicle.

Police said technical analysis showed that Pal was in close contact with Yogender recently before he disappeared. “The intersections of data patterns and contradictions in personal accounts made the accused’s role clearer,” an officer involved in the probe said.

During sustained questioning, Pal allegedly confessed to killing Yogender on the night of November 5. Investigators said the two had been travelling in the Wagon-R when an argument broke out. In a fit of rage, Pal allegedly used a knife he routinely kept in the vehicle to stab Yogender multiple times. He then removed the victim’s clothes to hinder identification and dumped the body in a stormwater drain.

“He suspected that Yogender was in a relationship with his wife. He had confronted the victim over the same but the matter escalated,” an officer said.

Police have recovered the car used in the crime, the blood-stained knife, and the clothes Pal allegedly wore on the day. CCTV footage also captured the accused disposing of the body and later washing the vehicle.

Pal has been remanded to two days of police custody for FSL examination of the car and forensic analysis of other exhibits.