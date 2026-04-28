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Man arrested for killing co-worker in south Delhi's Begumpur for using phone

Man arrested for killing co-worker in south Delhi's Begumpur for using phone

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 07:17 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, Delhi Police has arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly killing his co-worker following a quarrel over using the victim's phone in south Delhi's Begumpur area, an official said on Tuesday.

Man arrested for killing co-worker in south Delhi's Begumpur for using phone

The incident took place on the intervening night of April 27 and 28 at a jhuggi in Malviya Nagar, they said.

A PCR call regarding a murder was received, following which a team rushed to the spot. The complainant, identified as Ranjit Yadav, told police that a quarrel had broken out earlier in the night between Shatrughan and Rakesh alias Kaily, but was later pacified.

"All of them went to sleep after the dispute was settled. However, around 1 am, the complainant heard a noise and found that Rakesh had attacked Shatrughan on the neck with a wooden stick while he was asleep," a senior police officer said.

The injured was immediately shifted to AIIMS, where doctors declared him dead, police said. A crime team inspected the spot, and a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at Malviya Nagar police station.

 
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