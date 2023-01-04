Man arrested for stabbing Delhi woman for ending relationship

The Delhi Police have arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly stabbing a 21-year-old woman in northwest Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar for ending their relationship, a police officer said on Tuesday.

Deputy police commissioner (northwest) Usha Rangnani identified the accused as Sukhwinder Singh alias Sukha, 22, a resident of Adarsh Nagar.

Police said that the incident was reported on January 2 and that the woman told them that she was on her way to learn to drive when Singh took her to a street and asked her why she ended the relationship.

Police said that the woman ended the relationship as her family objected to it. They added she stopped talking to Singh. When the woman told him that she will not speak to him anymore, Singh allegedly stabbed her multiple times and fled.

Police said that the woman was undergoing treatment at a Delhi hospital and was stable. They added Singh was arrested with the help of technical surveillance from Haryana’s Ambala. “A team was rushed to Ambala to arrest him on January 3 [Tuesday].”

