A man assaulted a security guard – hitting him with a slipper, kicking and punching him in the presence of others – allegedly at a residential society in Dwarka Sector 18A on Thursday, police said, adding that a case has been registered and the accused has been sent a notice to join the investigation.

A CCTV video clip of the incident also surfaced on social media (Photo for representation)

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A CCTV video clip of the incident also surfaced on social media. Police said the man seen in the video is a resident of Vijayee Veer Awas Yojna (Kargil Flats), while the victim was the guard posted at gate number 1 of the society.

HT could not independently verify the video.

Deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Kushal Pal Singh said a written complaint was received on Thursday from Ajit Singh Nandal, president of the residents’ welfare association (RWA) of the society, alleging that Tarun Kumar, a resident, assaulted security guard Manoj.

“As per the complaint, at about 11.22 am, the accused objected to the security protocol requiring visitors to make an entry in the register. Thereafter, he assaulted the guard, confined him, and created panic in the society. The injured guard was sent for medical examination to ascertain the nature of injuries,” Singh said.

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{{^usCountry}} Based on the complaint, CCTV footage, and available material on record, an FIR was registered against Kumar at Dwarka North police station under sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 127 (wrongful confinement), 351 (criminal intimidation), and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Based on the complaint, CCTV footage, and available material on record, an FIR was registered against Kumar at Dwarka North police station under sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 127 (wrongful confinement), 351 (criminal intimidation), and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. {{/usCountry}}

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The accused was not arrested till the time of edition going to print. “We have issued a notice to Kumar, asking him to join the investigation. Further probe is underway,” the DCP added.