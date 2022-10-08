Man flees from police custody in southeast Delhi’s Badarpur

A 42-year-old man who was arrested on Thursday from Uttar Pradeshin connection with a forgery case escaped police custody in southeast Delhi’s Badarpur area while he was being taken for a medical examination, police said on Friday, adding that departmental action has been initiated against the officers responsible.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A senior police officer said that the incident took place in front of Badarpur police station around 7pm on Thursday.

A video of the incident surfaced on social media, wherein the man, identified as Vicky Abhishek Sinha, a resident of Orange County in Uttar Pradesh’s Indirapuram, is seen escaping the grip of a policeman and running out of the main gate of the police station.

Police said that on September 30, a case under sections 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the cyber police station of the southeast district against Sinha for allegedly fabricating an arms licence.

“Another case under sections 223 (escape from confinement or custody negligently suffered by public servant) and 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) of the IPC has been registered at Badarpur cyber cell police station against him,” the senior police officer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Departmental action has been initiated against sub-inspector Mohit and constable Ajay for negligence of duty, the officer added.