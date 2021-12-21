Man found dead in Delhi’s GK-1, police suspect murder

A 36-year-old man was murdered at his house in south Delhi’s Greater Kailash-1 in the early hours on Monday, police said.

Police officers aware of the matter said the murder was reported at 9.40am by the victim’s landlord. The said the landlord told them that his tenant, Rahul Thakur, was found unconscious in the first floor house located in the M-block market area.

A police team reached the house, and took Thakur to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker said Thakur lived with his mother but she had gone to their native town in Jammu and Kashmir. The DCP added that Thakur worked at an art gallery in Delhi. “He had taken the house on rent just one month ago, and his mother had gone to their native town in J&K a few days ago. We have found three mobile phones from the house. We are inquiring into the matter,” the DCP said.

Police said that they have registered a case of murder, and was looking at all details. “Initial inquiry shows that Thakur was strangled to death. The post-mortem was conducted on Monday, and more clarity will be there when the reports come. We have also identified some suspects through CCTV footage, and are probing the case from all angles,” DCP Jaiker said.

According to a senior police official, who asked not to be named, said the house help found the door ajar on Monday morning. She called out Thakur, but when there was no response, she rushed to second floor where the landlord lives.

They found Thakur lying unconscious on the floor of his bedroom. They tried to resuscitate him, and later called his family and the police. Investigators said though no items were reported missing from the house, robbery has not been dismissed as a motive behind the murder.