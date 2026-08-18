Man found dead near Naraina school, one detained

An unidentified man, with severe injuries, was found dead near the entrance of a girls’ school in west Delhi’s Naraina Vihar on Monday, police said.

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According to police, a taxi driver has been detained in connection with the death, which prima facie appeared to be homicidal.

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Deputy commissioner of police (west) Hareshwar V Swami said that around 7am on Monday, the Naraina police station received a call from an individual regarding the body near Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya. A police team reached the scene and found that the man, aged around 30, had bled profusely from the head.

“During inspection, we found two names — “Anand” and “Renu” — tattooed on the victim’s left forearm. His identity is being ascertained. Prima facie the death appears to be homicidal. Necessary legal proceedings have been initiated and further investigation is ongoing to ascertain the circumstances leading to his death,” said DCP Swami.

A police officer privy to the investigation said the initial probe suggested the man was killed elsewhere and his body was dumped outside the school. Investigators scanned CCTV cameras installed in the areas around where the victim was found.

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{{^usCountry}} “The CCTV scanning helped the investigators zero in on a taxi that was found moving around the area. The ownership details of the taxi were obtained and its driver, who was captured on the cameras driving the vehicle, was also identified. The driver has been detained and is being questioned. As of now he is a suspect in the murder case,” the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The CCTV scanning helped the investigators zero in on a taxi that was found moving around the area. The ownership details of the taxi were obtained and its driver, who was captured on the cameras driving the vehicle, was also identified. The driver has been detained and is being questioned. As of now he is a suspect in the murder case,” the officer said. {{/usCountry}}