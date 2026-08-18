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Man found dead near Naraina school, one detained

An unidentified man, with severe injuries, was found dead near the entrance of a girls’ school in west Delhi’s Naraina Vihar on Monday, police said

Published on: Aug 18, 2026, 08:06:20 IST
By Karn Pratap Singh
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An unidentified man, with severe injuries, was found dead near the entrance of a girls’ school in west Delhi’s Naraina Vihar on Monday, police said.

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to police, a taxi driver has been detained in connection with the death, which prima facie appeared to be homicidal.

Deputy commissioner of police (west) Hareshwar V Swami said that around 7am on Monday, the Naraina police station received a call from an individual regarding the body near Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya. A police team reached the scene and found that the man, aged around 30, had bled profusely from the head.

“During inspection, we found two names — “Anand” and “Renu” — tattooed on the victim’s left forearm. His identity is being ascertained. Prima facie the death appears to be homicidal. Necessary legal proceedings have been initiated and further investigation is ongoing to ascertain the circumstances leading to his death,” said DCP Swami.

A police officer privy to the investigation said the initial probe suggested the man was killed elsewhere and his body was dumped outside the school. Investigators scanned CCTV cameras installed in the areas around where the victim was found.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Karn Pratap Singh

Karn Pratap Singh has been writing on crime, policing, and issues of safety in Delhi for almost a decade. He covers high-intensity spot news, including terror strikes, serial blasts and security threats in the national capital.

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