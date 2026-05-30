Man found dead on Ring Road, car crash suspected, driver on run

New Delhi: An unidentified man was found dead on the Ring Road in west Delhi’s Rajouri Garden early on Friday morning, believed to be crushed by a vehicle, a police officer said.

Police also spotted an abandoned damaged sedan bearing Delhi’s registration number, nearly 250 metres away from where the victim was found. (Representative photo)

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The victim was found lying unconscious on the road with severe injuries by a delivery agent around 3.30 am, who alerted the police.

A police team reached the spot and rushed the victim to Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. The victim was not possessing any identification documents and believed to be in 40s.

The officer said police also spotted an abandoned damaged sedan bearing Delhi’s registration number, nearly 250 metres away from where the victim was found. Police suspect that the car could be involved in the fatal accident.

“The car was impounded. The driver has been identified as a 19-year-old resident of Shalimar Bagh, northwest Delhi, who is absconding,” Deputy commissioner of police (west) Sharad Bhaskar Darade said.

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{{^usCountry}} A probe is underway to identify the car owner and the sequence of events leading to the accident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A probe is underway to identify the car owner and the sequence of events leading to the accident. {{/usCountry}}

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“Multiple teams have been formed to identify and nab the driver,” said a police officer aware of the matter.

A case of rash and negligent driving causing death was registered at the Rajouri Garden police station, the officer added.