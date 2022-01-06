Man held for duping women doctors in Delhi by promising them seats in AIIMS

Police have arrested a man who duped several women doctors on the pretext of providing them with PG seats in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Police said the suspect, whom they identified as Shahduzamman (32), a school drop-out, cheated over a dozen women doctors by creating fake Facebook profiles and promising them PG seats in AIIMS at the rate of ₹6 lakh per seat.

Police said they formed a team to crack the case after receiving a complaint from a woman doctor on December 21, 2020. They said the doctor told them that she was contacted by a person named Anshu Vinay through Facebook, who introduced himself as a doctor in AIIMS Hospital and cheated her for ₹6 Lakh on the pretext of helping her get a PG seat.

After taking money from her, he started avoiding her calls and switched off his mobile phone, which is when she realized that she was cheated.

DCP (south) Benita Mary Jaiker said that during the course of the investigation, the complainant was thoroughly questioned, and accordingly, a case was registered. “The relevant bank transactions were analysed at length. With the help of technical surveillance, details of the alleged phone number were also obtained and a raid was conducted at the address but it was found that the suspect rarely went to his house,” said the DCP.

The team started investigating different angles and through surveillance and technical analysis, zeroed in on his location at PVR Anupam, Saket.

Police arrested him there before he could meet another woman doctor.

Police said they are making efforts to trace other victims who have been cheated by him.