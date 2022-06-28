Man held for strangling wife over ‘domestic issues’; brother who helped on the run
New Delhi: Police have arrested a man for allegedly strangling his wife over “domestic issues” on June 14, said officials on Tuesday.
The arrested man and his brother — identified as Sunil Kumar (32) and Chhotu (27), respectively; residents of XXX — had dumped the body of the 35-year-old woman (name withheld by police), in a wooded area in Bhati Mines, near South Delhi’s Maidangarhi, said police, adding that Chhotu is still on the run.
On XXX, the woman’s family filed a missing woman complaint at a Bulandshahr police station in Uttar Pradesh after they were unable to contact her, following which, Kumar also filed a separate missing complaint at the Maidangarhi police station on Sunday (June 26). Kumar alleged in the FIR that “his wife left home on June 13 without informing him or their sons — aged seven and eight, and did not return home even after almost two weeks”.
Deputy commissioner of police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker said police, however, suspected Kumar’s involvement in the case as he reported the missing complaint after two weeks. “During interrogation, Kumar confessed that he killed his wife, with the help of his brother, over ‘domestic issues’... The brothers had allegedly told the woman that three of them would consume liquor in the wooded area, and then go to Faridabad (FOR?). As the three went there, the brothers strangled the woman to death and dumped her body there,” said DCP Jaiker.
Following this, police launched a search in the wooded area and recovered the woman’s decomposed body from a pit there on Monday, said police officials.
A case was registered against Kumar under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Maidangarhi police station and he was arrested on XXX, said police officials, adding that efforts are underway to nab the brother at the earliest.
-
Jalandhar police trace extortionist, who threatened ex-BJP MLA, to Canada
The accused has been identified as Jatinder Singh alias a native of Makhu in Ferozepur, Sonu, currently residing in British Columbia, Canada. The accused had demanded ₹ 5 lakh from former MLA Bhandari over phone on June 25 after which the latter filed a police complaint. He addressed himself as a member of Goldy Brar's gang.
-
Sikh-American organisation SALDEF named recipient of 2021 FBI community leadership award
A Sikh-American education and policy non-profit organisation has been named recipient of a 2021 FBI community leadership award. In a statement, Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI Washington Field Office Steven M D'Antuono said that the Sikh-American Legal Defence and Education Fund has been named recipient of the 2021 FBI Director's Community Leadership Award (DCLA) for the Washington Field Office (WFO). SALDEF is a Sikh American education, media, and policy non-profit.
-
Man of the hour Fadnavis makes good on promise
Mumbai: Rather like Arnie, Devendra Fadnavis had told his followers after his ignominious exit in 2019: “Me Parat Yaenar” (I'll be back). Uddhav Thackeray's resignation as Maharashtra chief minister on Wednesday was the culmination of Fadnavis's campaign against the MVA government effected with Terminator-like precision. Fadnavis, who turns 52 this July, is all set to return as Maharashtra's chief minister for the third time this week.
-
Punjab assembly: LoP Partap Bajwa demands autonomous body to telecast proceedings
Leader of Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa on Friday alleged anomalies in the live telecast of Punjab Vidhan Sabha proceedings. The Congress leader, who took up the issue in the Zero Hour, said he gets constant calls from across the state that whenever any Opposition member speaks, the camera's focus is removed from them during the telecast.
-
Congress MLA requests CM to take over PIMS Jalandhar
Congress MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary on Wednesday met chief minister Bhagwant Mann and requested him to take over the Punjab Institute of Medical Sciences Jalandhar so that the people of the Doaba region can avail top quality medical treatment at affordable prices. He demanded that the state government should cancel the public-private partnership and take over the institute.
