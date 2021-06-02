Man kidnapped, beaten to death by four in Jahangirpuri

A 28-year-old man was kidnapped and beaten to death in north west Delhi’s Jahangirpuri by four men on Tuesday morning, Delhi police said after arresting two men on Tuesday.

Police said they got a call on Tuesday morning from the father of the victim, who has been identified as Oshit Das, 28, who said that his son was missing.

Police said that during the preliminary probe into the complaint, they found that Das was kidnapped by four men who had intercepted him near the Majlis Park Metro station.

He was beaten to death inside a godown in the same area, investigators said.

The police said while they registered a case of kidnapping on Tuesday afternoon, they managed to arrest two suspects, who were later identified as Krishan Prakash, 25, and Dharmender, 23.

Police said Krishan is a resident of Charkhi Dadri in Haryana while Dharmender is from Khera village in outer Delhi.

Investigators said they are on the lookout for the other two men who were involved in the kidnapping and murder.

Police said they are still investigating the reason why the four men kidnapped Das, who lived in a slum cluster in Janakpuri’s G-block.

