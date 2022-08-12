Man killed after throat slit by kite string in northeast Delhi

A 34-year-old man died after his throat was allegedly slit by a piece of glass-coated kite string (popularly known as Chinese manjha) in northeast Delhi’s Shastri Park area on Friday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A senior police officer identified the victim as Vipin Kumar, a resident of Mundka, who was riding a motorcycle with his wife and 8-year-old daughter at the time of the incident.

“They were on their way to his in-laws’ house in Loni, Uttar Pradesh. As they reached Shastri Park flyover on the ISBT- Seelampur carriageway, a piece of glass-coated kite string got entangled around his neck, injuring him,” the officer said, adding that he was immediately taken to Sushrut Trauma Centre in an ambulance, which was passing by. Doctors at the hospital declared him dead on arrival.

Vipin’s nephew Ravi, 25 , said that after celebrating Raksha Bandhan at home, Vipin, his wife and their daughter left for Loni. They were on their way to celebrate the festival at his wife’s home when this incident took place. “The kite string slit his neck, and he started bleeding. The driver of an ambulance which was passing by stopped and took the family to the hospital,” Ravi said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vipin, who was in the business of supplying bread and was the sole breadwinner of his family, is survived by his wife and three minor daughters. “The festival has turned into mourning for the family. These glass-coated kite strings are banned but are still being sold and purchased. There is a need for the strictest vigil on this product,” Ravi said.

Police said that legal action has been taken in the matter.

This is the second death due to glass-coated kite strings in the last few weeks in the Capital. The first was reported on July 25 when a 30-year-old man, identified as Sumit Kumar, was killed when his throat was slit by a kite string on Haiderpur flyover. On August 7, a 22-year-old MBA aspirant, identified as Abhinav, sustained injuries when his throat was slit in Shahdara’s Jagatpuri. In August 2016, two minors aged 3 and 4 were killed by glass-coated kite strings in two separate incidents. Their throats were slit when they were looking out of their cars. A few months later, the Delhi government banned glass-coated kite strings, and in 2017, the National Green Tribunal banned kite strings made of synthetic material. However, every year around August, several deaths are still reported due to stray kite strings slitting passersby’s throats.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}