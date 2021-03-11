Home / Cities / Delhi News / Man killed in celebratory firing at brother’s birthday party
A 36-year-old man was killed during a celebratory firing at his younger brother’s birthday party in Najafgarh on Wednesday
A 36-year-old man was killed during a celebratory firing at his younger brother’s birthday party in Najafgarh on Wednesday. Police are tracking the man who had fired the shots and fled the party after the incident.

Police have identified the man who was shot as Anuj Sharma, who lived with his family in Uttam Nagar and worked at a private firm. The man who allegedly shot him, 32-year-old Naveen, sells vegetables and fruits near a wholesale market in the same neighbourhood, police said.

Senior police officers said the information about the murder was received around 1am Thursday from Akash hospital, which reported that Sharma was brought there with a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said during initial inquiry, it was established that Sharma’s younger brother Prateek Rishi had thrown a birthday party at a farmhouse in Najafgarh where 10-12 persons has been invited. “During the celebrations, Naveen was firing from a pistol, and one of the bullets hit Sharma and he collapsed. His friends took him to Akash hospital where he was declared dead,” the DCP said.

Meena said Sharma had suffered the gunshot wound to the left side of his chest. “His body was sent for a postmortem examination. Naveen is on the run and teams have been set up to track and arrest him,” he said.

The officer said at least nine empty rounds of 7.65mm were recovered from the spot.

