Man kills Delhi woman after hiding from her that he was married

A 29-year-old man was arrested for allegedly abducting a 20-year-old woman from central Delhi’s Karol Bagh on Friday and killing her in a forested area near Surajkund in Haryana’s Faridabad the next day, police said on Tuesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The police said the suspect, identified only by his first name Asif, was in a relationship with the woman and had met her while painting the walls of the house in central Delhi’s Karol Bagh where she was employed as a domestic help. According to the police, the suspect did not inform the woman that he was already married, and allegedly murdered her when she began asking him to marry her.

The police said the victim’s mother filed a missing person complaint at the DBG Road police station in central Delhi on Friday.

The police checked CCTV cameras from the workplace and found that she had left around 7pm. A case of kidnapping was registered and investigation taken up, said deputy commissioner of police (central) Shweta Singh Chauhan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

DCP Chauhan said that on Sunday, the Surajkund police found the woman’s body in a forested area, following which her parents identified the body as their daughter’s. The police said a dupatta was found tied around her neck, suggesting that she was strangled to death. Accordingly, the murder charge was added to the kidnapping case.

During subsequent investigations, the police team scanned CCTV cameras of the neighbourhood where the woman worked and found that on Thursday, the woman had gone to a cake shop in the neighbourhood with an unknown man, later identified as Asif. The police then arrested him and based on his call detail records, he was found to be in constant touch with the victim over the phone.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We questioned Asif and he confessed to killing her,” added the DCP.

During questioning, the police said, Asif revealed that he befriended the woman while working in the house. The woman later expressed a wish to marry him but since he was already married, he allegedly hatched the plan to murder her, police said.

He allegedly asked her to meet him in Karol Bagh on Friday, and the two later went on his bike to a hotel in Faridabad where he reportedly tried to come clean about his marriage and promised to divorce his first wife.

However, an altercation allegedly broke out between them and Asif allegedly pacified her by promising to marry her the next day.

He allegedly took the victim to a forested area on Saturday where he attacked her with a kitchen knife, the DCP said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“In the ensuing scuffle, the knife broke and fell on the ground. Asif panicked and finding no option, he strangled her using her dupatta. To avoid suspicion, he resumed his duty at the workplace on Sunday,” added DCP Chauhan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON