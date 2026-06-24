Man kills fellow labourer, 35, over financial dispute

New Delhi: A 25-year-old labourer was arrested for allegedly murdering his 35-year-old fellow worker by strangulating him with a cotton towel at a secluded place near Harswaroop Colony in south Delhi’s Fatehpur Beri late Sunday night over a financial dispute, police said on Tuesday.

In a separate incident, a 15-year-old boy was found hanging from a tree in a wooded area near Rajokari village in south Delhi’s Vasant Kunj on Tuesday morning. (Representational image)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The suspect allegedly after killing his fellow worker sat beside the body for a few hours. Other labourers spotted him and the victim’s body, and informed the police, said a police officer, requesting anonymity.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (south) Anant Mittal said that in the early hours of Monday, a call regarding a body lying near Asthal Mandir Road in Harswaroop Colony was received at the Fatehpur Beri police station. Upon reaching the scene, police found the victim lying on the ground and a white towel was tied around his neck. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where the attending doctor declared him dead.

“We registered a case of murder under section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and arrested the suspect, a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr. Our investigation revealed that both were labourers and had entered into an altercation over a monetary dispute during which the suspect strangulated his fellow labourer to death,” DCP Mittal added.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} In a separate incident, a 15-year-old boy was found hanging from a tree in a wooded area near Rajokari village in south Delhi’s Vasant Kunj on Tuesday morning, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a separate incident, a 15-year-old boy was found hanging from a tree in a wooded area near Rajokari village in south Delhi’s Vasant Kunj on Tuesday morning, police said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The boy lived with his family in the nearby neighbourhood. His family told police that he had left home on Monday morning for a walk but did not return home till late night. The family then started looking for him and found his body hanging from a tree in the forested area. Thereafter, the police were informed, said a police officer, adding that the body was sent to a government hospital’s mortuary for autopsy.

“The autopsy report would tell us the boy was murdered or it is a case of suicide by hanging,” the officer added.