Man mowed down on Outer Ring Road

The accused driver fled the spot soon after the accident along with the vehicle, police said.
The deceased has not been identified yet, police officers said, since they could not find any documents on him at the spot, they said.(Representative image)
Published on Apr 07, 2022 05:23 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

A man died after he was allegedly hit by a vehicle at Outer Ring Road in north Delhi’s Wazirabad on Wednesday morning, the police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said that they received a PCR call around 7.20am regarding a fatal accident with a male, aged between 30 and 35, hit by an unknown vehicle at Outer Ring Road, Wazirabad, towards Burari Flyover near ITI Dheerpur.

The accused driver fled the spot soon after the accident along with the vehicle, police said.

“We did not find any document related to the man at the spot which could have helped us in identifying him but efforts are being made to identify him. For now, his body has been shifted to a mortuary of a nearby hospital where post-mortem would be conducted once the victim is identified and accordingly, we will inform his family about his accident,” he said.

A case has been registered against the driver of the offending vehicle under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Wazirabad police station, the officer said.

“We are scanning footage from the CCTV cameras installed in and around the vicinity of the crime scene to identify the offending vehicle and its driver, which will also help us establish the exact sequence of events that led to an accident,” the DCP said, adding that investigation of the case is in progress.

