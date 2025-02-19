Man, nephew critically hurt as speeding luxury car hits them near Jor Bagh

A 22-year-old man and his 14-year-old nephew were injured after a speeding red Audi convertible crashed into their two-wheeler and then a tree in south Delhi’s Jor Bagh area late Monday, said senior police officers. Police said the incident took place around 11:45pm on Monday. (Representative file photo)

The impact of the accident was such that the front portion of the Audi was completely damaged and the mangled two-wheeler was found lying in a corner of the road in front of the Jor Bagh post office, police said.

“The police control room was alerted about an accident involving an Audi and a two-wheeler. One of the victims is critical, while the minor victim is stable. The errant driver and his friend took the victims to the hospital. We are conducting an inquiry and have arrested the driver for rash driving,” said Achint Garg, additional deputy commissioner of police, south.

According to police, there were two people in the Audi, both BBA students of a private college in Delhi and aged around 19 and 20 years. The driver of the car was identified as Parth Patil, 19, a resident of Rajendra Nagar.

Police said the incident took place around 11:45pm on Monday. The two men were out on a drive from Defence Colony and were on their way back to Rajendra Nagar and were allegedly speeding, said the police, when the two-wheeler came from the intersecting Meera Margand they crashed into it.

After hitting the two-wheeler, the driver lost control of the car and it rammed a tree on the footpath. Both occupants of the car escaped without injury. Police said Patil’s father is a jeweller in Delhi while his friend is the son of an auto parts businessman in Gurugram. The duo stopped the car took the injured to the hospital in another vehicle.

The victims, identified as Tushar Singh (22) and Naitik Singh (14), were returning home after meeting their grandmother in Malviya Nagar when they were hit by the car. Police said the minor sustained injuries to his leg while his uncle sustained injuries to his head and chest and is critical.

The suspects were booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 281 (rash driving) and 125 A (act endangering life of others) at the Lodhi Colony police station. Since the sections are bailable, both have been released.

Investigators said blood samples of the errant driver have been taken for a blood alcohol test to ascertain if they were driving under the influence.

Shubham Singh, Tushar’s cousin, said, “It was a horrifying accident. They were on their way home when the red car hit them. They also hit a tree and had no control over the wheel. The impact was such that their two-wheeler was completely crushed. Tushar is being operated on as he sustained multiple injuries.”