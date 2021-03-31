Man out on bail nabbed for killing CA in Adarsh Ngr during ‘robbery bid’

Delhi Police on Tuesday said they had arrested a 22-year-old man, who had a past criminal record, and claimed to have solved the murder of a 45-year-old chartered accountant (CA), who was shot dead at an under-construction building in north-west Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar two weeks ago.

The arrested suspect, identified as Jai Kumar Singh, allegedly killed the CA during a robbery attempt. Police said the killing came just ten days after Singh was released from a Delhi jail on bail. He has previously been involved in nearly 14 cases of robbery, snatching, kidnapping, rape and property theft, the police said.

While deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said that Singh failed in his robbery attempt, the family members of the CA, identified as Anil Aggarwal, claim that a gold chain that he was wearing has been missing. The police are now trying to ascertain if the arrested man has been lying about the missing chain or someone else picked it up from the crime scene in the commotion that had broken out after the firing.

“My brother-in-law’s gold chain has been missing. We spoke to the police about it. They told us that their investigation is on. My sister was called by the police to identify the arrested man. I shall ask her if the police officers have told her anything about the chain,” said Aggarwal’s brother-in-law, Mohit Goyal on Tuesday.

On March 16, Aggarwal, who worked as a CA in a private firm in Noida, and his wife Anju Aggarwal had gone to meet labourers at their under-construction building, which is nearly a kilometre away from their present residential address in Majlis Park. Around 10am, an unidentified man, wearing a helmet arrived on a two-wheeler, parked the it outside the building, went inside and shot Aggarwal near his neck, said a police officer associated with the case.

“Aggarwal’s wife and a couple of labourers were present there, but everything happened so quickly that nobody could intervene. Aggarwal was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead,” said the officer.

A murder case was registered and scrutiny of CCTV cameras revealed that the suspect had followed the couple to their new building on a scooter, whose front wheel guard had red and blue marks. Investigators further learnt that the scooter was stolen from Patel Nagar on February 8. The same scooter was used in three-four snatching incidents reported from west and north-west Delhi by the same suspect. Through police informers, the suspect was identified as Jai Kumar Singh, but he was found missing from his Delhi addresses, the officer said.

“Singh had come out of jail on bail on March 6. Teams conducted raids at his native village in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda, but learnt that he had fled to Delhi. We arrested him on Saturday from Inderlok. Singh has confessed to the crime and his interrogation led to the recovery of the two-wheeler used in the offence,” said DCP Rangnani.

Singh, the DCP said, disclosed that he had procured the pistol from his associate, one Aryan alias Rahul, and returned it to him after Aggarwal’s murder. “We are trying to arrest Aryan and recover the gun,” she said.