Man sets himself on fire after dispute with wife in Jahangirpuri

A 29-year-old man allegedly set him self on fire and died outside his wife’s house in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri late on Monday over a domestic dispute, police said, adding that he has also shot a video message on social media blaming his wife and mother-in-law for the step.

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Police said they had detained the wife and mother-in-law for questioning and released later. Locals made efforst to save the man as he poured kerosene on himself.

The couple had been living separately after a fight since January this year.

The incident took place around 8.30pm on Monday. The owner of the house where the wife’s family lived on rent, told HT, “ Me and my family were inside the house when we saw flames and someone screaming. First, we thought a fire broke out inside another apartment. We later saw the fire had reached our house. A man was coming downstairs and he was engulfed in flames. Everyone tried to help him but he landed on the ground floor. After some time, when police and ambulance came, he blamed his wife and mother-in-law for setting him on fire. He also said 2-3 men helped them. However, there was nobody around.”

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{{^usCountry}} Upon interrogation, the role of the wife and mother-in-law was ruled out, as per deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Akanksha Yadav. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Upon interrogation, the role of the wife and mother-in-law was ruled out, as per deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Akanksha Yadav. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} After receiving the call, a team reached the spot and found the man burnt. He was taken to BJRM Hospital, where he was declared dead. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After receiving the call, a team reached the spot and found the man burnt. He was taken to BJRM Hospital, where he was declared dead. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Inquiry revealed that the man and his wife were having matrimonial disputes and a complaint was earlier made at CAW Cell. On the day of the incident, after an altercation, he allegedly threatened to commit suicide. He went to meet his wife and convince her to come home but she refused and asked for a divorce. He later set himself on fire outside the residence,” the DCP said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Inquiry revealed that the man and his wife were having matrimonial disputes and a complaint was earlier made at CAW Cell. On the day of the incident, after an altercation, he allegedly threatened to commit suicide. He went to meet his wife and convince her to come home but she refused and asked for a divorce. He later set himself on fire outside the residence,” the DCP said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Another officer said the man also consumed a poisonous substance before pouring kerosene. “He had already come with phenyl and kerosene. He consumed the phenyl and set himself on fire after pouring kerosene. He also made a video on social media accusing the wife and mother-in-law of harassment,” said the officer. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another officer said the man also consumed a poisonous substance before pouring kerosene. “He had already come with phenyl and kerosene. He consumed the phenyl and set himself on fire after pouring kerosene. He also made a video on social media accusing the wife and mother-in-law of harassment,” said the officer. {{/usCountry}}

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Police said neighbours, family members and known persons are being questioned.

The woman refused to talk about the case while her mother said the allegations about their involvement are false and that the entire incident took place in presence of CCTVs.

A family member, who refused to be named, said, “He had lied about his job, family, house and earnings at the time of the wedding. She still agreed to marry him but he later thrashed her and threatened her. He was abusive. She had to leave him. She had no choice. Even yesterday, he threatened her and had already brought kerosene with him. She did not want to live with him. In January, we had filed a complaint against him. The matter is with police.”

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Police said no complaint has been filed as the man’s family is yet to reach Delhi from UP.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Jignasa Sinha Jignasa Sinha is a Principal Correspondent who's writes on Delhi crime, gender and labour.

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