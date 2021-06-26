Man shot dead, wife injured after six men fire on them for marrying against family wishes

In a suspected hate crime, a 23-year-old man was killed and his 19-year-old wife seriously injured after at least six men, including the woman’s three family members, opened fire at them in south-west Delhi’s Amberhai village in Dwarka’s Sector 19 on Thursday night, police said. In all, at least 11 bullets were fired at the husband and wife from two pistols, they said.

Police said the couple, Vinay Dahiya and Kiran from Gopalpur village in Haryana’s Sonepat, eloped in August last year and had a court wedding, despite their families strongly opposing the match as they belonged to the same village and the same gotra (lineage). Dahiya’s family members said a marriage between those of the same gotra is prohibited in the village as it is considered “incestuous”.

A panchayat held in the village nearly 20 days after their wedding barred the couple from entering the village and their families were directed not to meet or contact the couple, Dahiya’s family said.

Soon after their wedding, the couple approached the Punjab and Haryana high court seeking police protection as they feared for their lives. The court directed the Sonepat police to provide protection, but when HT checked, a senior Sonepat police officer, on condition of anonymity, said the couple never approached them for the protection.Sonepat SP Jashandeep Randhawa could not reached for comment.

The couple moved to Delhi and were living in rented accommodations in Amberhai village, police said. Dahiya owned a taxi and was employed by a private airline company. Kiran was pregnant but had a miscarriage two-three days ago, said Dahiya’s father Om Prakash.

“Around 8.30pm Thursday, the two were in their first-floor apartment when three to four men came knocking and as soon as Kiran opened the door, they fired at her. At least four bullets were fired, three of which hit Kiran while one hit her husband,” said a police officer, quoting Kiran’s statement.

“The injured couple ran for their lives. While Kiran ran towards the terrace, Dahiya rushed outside, with his attackers giving chase. On reaching the terrace, Kiran looked down to see her husband being chased down the lane and she began screaming for help,” said the couple’s landlady Jyoti Mudgal.

“I too saw Dahiya running out and three men chasing him. Three or four more men were waiting outside. All of them chased Dahiya and shot him dead outside a boutique shop nearby,” said Mudgal, adding that Kiran scaled the terrace’s iron railing and crossed over to the adjacent building to save herself.

Kiran climbed down that building and kept screaming for help. The building’s caretaker, Basanti, saw Kiran bleeding and alerted residents of that building. One of them called the police.

“I was shaken to see the woman soaked in blood. She was pleading with us to save her and her husband. A police team arrived soon after and took her to the hospital,” said Basanti.

One of the five cameras in the lane caught the men running down the lane. Although the footage is grainy, at least two men can be seen firing guns, police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said Dahiya was rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital, where he was declared brought dead. He suffered four gunshot wounds to his chest and abdomen, while Kiran was shot three times in the neck and abdomen. “Kiran’s statement has been recorded. She said her brother Aman, cousin Vicky and uncle Shakti were involved in the attack,” said the DCP.

“We have registered a case of murder, attempt to murder and criminal conspiracy at the Dwarka Sector 23 police station and are looking for the attackers, who came in a Scopio SUV owned by Kiran’s uncle Shakti. Her father and another uncle are being questioned,” the DCP said.