Man shot on cheek during robbery bid in west Delhi

New Delhi: A 35-year-old man suffered a bullet injury on his cheek when four armed men allegedly opened fire at him from inside a car in a bid to snatch his gold chain and bracelet on Sunday late evening near Hari Nagar clock tower in west Delhi.

The bullet got lodged in the victim’s jaw and was removed after a surgery on Monday, the police said, adding that the victim is out of danger now.

Chinmoy Biswal, the additional commissioner of police (western range), said that Pradeep Singh, who runs a salon in Hari Nagar, was having an ice-cream with his brother-in-law Simar Jeet near Hari Nagar clock tower when the unidentified accused targeted Jeet. “At around 11.20pm on Sunday, a gang of four people fired a round at Jeet from inside a Scorpio car (number plate indicates it is a taxi) and robbed the latter’s chain and bracelet... The victim was immediately taken to a local hospital, where the doctors found that the bullet was lodged in the victim’s jaw. He was later shifted to a private hospital, where the bullet was removed successfully after an operation. Police have also recovered the cover of the cartridge from the place of occurrence,” he said.

He further said that multiple teams have been formed and CCTV cameras installed in and around the area are being checked to ascertain the exact registration number of the vehicle. “Our teams have already started raiding all the possible hideouts of the culprits in west and outer districts. We are also analysing the CCTV footages of various routes connected to the area. A case under sections 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) and 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) of IPC and Arms Act has been registered at the Hari Nagar police station against the unknown miscreants and further investigation is underway to ascertain their identity,” he said.

