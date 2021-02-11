IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Man stabbed after argument at a birthday party in Mangolpuri
Police have arrested all the four men for murder.(Representative image)
Police have arrested all the four men for murder.(Representative image)
delhi news

Man stabbed after argument at a birthday party in Mangolpuri

New Delhi A 25-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by a man known to him and his three friends following an argument at a birthday party in outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri late on Wednesday night
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 10:41 AM IST


A 25-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by a man known to him and his three friends following an argument at a birthday party in outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri late on Wednesday night.

Police have arrested all the four men for murder.

Investigators identified the victim as one Rinku Sharma, who worked as a technician at a private hospital and lived with his family in Mangolpuri.

Police have identified the four arrested men as Mohammad Danish, 36, Mohammad Islam, 45, Zahid, 26, and Mohammad Mehtab, 20. While Danish and Islam work as tailors, Zahid is a college student and Mehtab studies in Class 12, police said.

The murder took place around 11pm after Danish and Rinku had an argument at a birthday party in their neighbourhood where they both had been invited. “After the party, as Rinku left for his home accompanied by his friend, identified as Laali, Danish stopped them. They again had an argument during which Rinku slapped Danish. Danish, who was also accompanied by three friends, caught hold of Rinku and stabbed him. While trying to save Rinku, Laali also suffered minor injuries. As Rinku collapsed, the four men fled the spot,” said a police officer.

The officer said that police are still trying to ascertain what the argument was about.

Rinku was rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors pronounced him brought dead. The hospital staff then reported the matter to the police. Additional deputy commissioner of police (outer) Sudhanshu Dhama said during initial investigations, Danish and his friends were identified and a raid led to the arrest of all four.

“It was found that Rinku and Danish lived in the same neighbourhood and knew each other. Medical examination revealed that Rinku had one stab wound in his abdomen and might died from excessive bleeding. All four men have been arrested for murder. None of them has any previous criminal record,” Dhama said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
new delhi man stabbed to death
app
Close
Heavy traffic jam on Gurugram- Delhi border at the expressway, in Gurugram. (File photo)
Heavy traffic jam on Gurugram- Delhi border at the expressway, in Gurugram. (File photo)
delhi news

Farmers’ protest: Traffic crawls as Delhi borders remain affected

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 09:02 AM IST
Traffic diverted as Ghazipur-Ghaziabad and at least seven other borders remain closed. No traffic is allowed on Delhi-Meerut expressway, NH-24 and NH-9 through UP Gate border
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
Representational image. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

Delhi’s temp could cross 30°C, while air quality worsens this week: Experts

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 08:22 AM IST
Data maintained by the weather department shows that the maximum temperature last crossed 30 degrees Celsius in the first half of February in 2006. However, it was not indicative of the month being the warmest in the last few years
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aadi Mahotsav by TRIFED is drawing many a visitors to Dilli Haat to catch the performing and visual arts. (Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)
Aadi Mahotsav by TRIFED is drawing many a visitors to Dilli Haat to catch the performing and visual arts. (Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)
delhi news

Tribal fest in Delhi: Dances, crafts, a hit among visitors

By Mallika Bhagat, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 01:54 AM IST
Kalbelia, Kachchhi Ghodi, Jhoomar, Bihu, and many other dances from across India are enthralling visitors at Dilli Haat.
READ FULL STORY
Close
District administrations are now focussing on vaccinating as many health care workers as possible before the February 20 deadline, when the data for the first category of the beneficiaries will be frozen.(ANI file photo)
District administrations are now focussing on vaccinating as many health care workers as possible before the February 20 deadline, when the data for the first category of the beneficiaries will be frozen.(ANI file photo)
delhi news

15k+ get Covid-19 vaccine jabs in Delhi on Thursday

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 01:19 AM IST
  • So far, Delhi has vaccinated 162,575 health care and front line workers since the programme began on January 16.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The temple is very small, and yet extensive—like a piece of paper folded many times, each fold consisting of a self-contained world.
The temple is very small, and yet extensive—like a piece of paper folded many times, each fold consisting of a self-contained world.
delhi news

Delhiwale: Discover the beauty in silence

By Mayank Austen Soofi, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 04:55 AM IST
One of the most beautiful and calmly temples in the Walled City
READ FULL STORY
Close
Denizens share how difficult and expensive it has been to find a house help amid the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Shutterstock (For representational purposes only))
Denizens share how difficult and expensive it has been to find a house help amid the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Shutterstock (For representational purposes only))
delhi news

Covid tales: Finding, sustaining house help is dream come true!

By Naina Arora, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 12:52 AM IST
Amid the pandemic, salary demands of house helps has increased manifold. Denizens share their not-so-great experiences.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The board has also asked the schools to attempt to begin the 2021-2022 academic session from April 1, as is the norm.(HT photo)
The board has also asked the schools to attempt to begin the 2021-2022 academic session from April 1, as is the norm.(HT photo)
delhi news

Class 9 and 11 examinations will be conducted in offline mode in CBSE schools

By Fareeha Iftikhar, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 12:31 AM IST
Schools across the country were closed for several months since March last year as part of restrictions put in place to curb the coronavirus disease crisis.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police have arrested all the four men for murder.(Representative image)
Police have arrested all the four men for murder.(Representative image)
delhi news

Man stabbed after argument at a birthday party in Mangolpuri

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 10:41 AM IST
New Delhi A 25-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by a man known to him and his three friends following an argument at a birthday party in outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri late on Wednesday night
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Haryanvi singer Sapna Choudhary booked for cheating events firm of over 4 crore

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:47 PM IST
Haryanvi singer Sapna Choudhary has been booked by the Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing for the alleged misappropriation of funds to the tune of over 4 crore, cheating and criminal conspiracy, on a complaint given by the director of a celebrity management and events management firm
READ FULL STORY
Close
AAP leader and chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj.(Mohd Zakir/HT File Photo)
AAP leader and chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj.(Mohd Zakir/HT File Photo)
delhi news

AAP criticises Centre for giving land at throwaway price for Delhi BJP office

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 04:20 AM IST
Addressing a press conference, senior AAP leader and chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said the allocated land was not meant for building any political party office, but to build a school.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers on tractors remove concrete barricades installed to prevent them from entering the city during the tractor rally in New Delhi on January 26.(Sajjad Hussain / AFP)
Farmers on tractors remove concrete barricades installed to prevent them from entering the city during the tractor rally in New Delhi on January 26.(Sajjad Hussain / AFP)
delhi news

Will share details of protester’s death on R-Day with kin: Police

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 01:10 AM IST
Navreet Singh’s grandfather had approached the high court seeking a court-monitored probe into the death of his grandson during the tractor rally on January 26.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

AAP accuses north corp mayor of illegally occupying DUSIB land, he refutes allegation

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:46 PM IST
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s in charge of municipal affairs Durgesh Pathak on Thursday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and North Delhi Municipal Corporation mayor Jai Prakash of “illegally occupying” land owned by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB)
READ FULL STORY
Close
The DMRC lawyer said that the CEC has fixed a meeting on Thursday at 3.00 pm and the petitioners can join the same.(Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)
The DMRC lawyer said that the CEC has fixed a meeting on Thursday at 3.00 pm and the petitioners can join the same.(Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)
delhi news

HC asks SC committee to look into plea for shifting Metro corridor underground

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 04:16 AM IST
The Central Empowered Committee (CEC) was set up by the Supreme Court to look into environmental issues arising out of the Phase IV of the Metro construction.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The East Kidwai Nagar project is one of the massive residential redevelopment plans around the Ring Road.(Bloomberg)
The East Kidwai Nagar project is one of the massive residential redevelopment plans around the Ring Road.(Bloomberg)
delhi news

HC declines to interfere with East Kidwai Nagar revamp project

By Richa banka, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 04:18 AM IST
The high court observed that while decentralisation of offices was the need of the hour, it cannot be said that there was total prohibition on relocation of central PSU offices within Delhi at present.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IMD records show that the mean maximum temperature for February is 23.9°C, and the mean minimum is 10.4°C.(PTI)
IMD records show that the mean maximum temperature for February is 23.9°C, and the mean minimum is 10.4°C.(PTI)
delhi news

Winter over, this February could be among the warmest: IMD

By Soumya Pillai, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 07:03 AM IST
According to IMD data the maximum temperature recorded on Wednesday at the Safdarjung weather station, considered to be the official marker of the city, was 30.4°C, seven above the season’s normal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP