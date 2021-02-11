Man stabbed after argument at a birthday party in Mangolpuri
A 25-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by a man known to him and his three friends following an argument at a birthday party in outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri late on Wednesday night.
Police have arrested all the four men for murder.
Investigators identified the victim as one Rinku Sharma, who worked as a technician at a private hospital and lived with his family in Mangolpuri.
Police have identified the four arrested men as Mohammad Danish, 36, Mohammad Islam, 45, Zahid, 26, and Mohammad Mehtab, 20. While Danish and Islam work as tailors, Zahid is a college student and Mehtab studies in Class 12, police said.
The murder took place around 11pm after Danish and Rinku had an argument at a birthday party in their neighbourhood where they both had been invited. “After the party, as Rinku left for his home accompanied by his friend, identified as Laali, Danish stopped them. They again had an argument during which Rinku slapped Danish. Danish, who was also accompanied by three friends, caught hold of Rinku and stabbed him. While trying to save Rinku, Laali also suffered minor injuries. As Rinku collapsed, the four men fled the spot,” said a police officer.
The officer said that police are still trying to ascertain what the argument was about.
Rinku was rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors pronounced him brought dead. The hospital staff then reported the matter to the police. Additional deputy commissioner of police (outer) Sudhanshu Dhama said during initial investigations, Danish and his friends were identified and a raid led to the arrest of all four.
“It was found that Rinku and Danish lived in the same neighbourhood and knew each other. Medical examination revealed that Rinku had one stab wound in his abdomen and might died from excessive bleeding. All four men have been arrested for murder. None of them has any previous criminal record,” Dhama said.
