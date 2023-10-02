Man stabbed to death in south Delhi, police probe revenge angle

A 20-year-old man was stabbed to death by at least three men at Govindpuri in south Delhi, days after the victim’s friend beat one of the suspects, police officers said on Monday.

Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the murder. (FILE)

The officers said Akash Singh was murdered on Sunday evening, and added that they have arrested Anurag Paliwal alias Nikki, 30, while a search is on for the other accused.

“Paliwal has been booked for murder. Our teams are now looking for the others involved,” said a senior police officer.

Police said they received information on Sunday evening regarding a stabbing on Agrasen Marg in Govindpuri wherein the victim was declared dead on arrival at AIIMS Trauma Centre.

A murder case was registered and multiple teams were formed to identify and nab the attackers, additional deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Harsh Indora said.

During the enquiry, the investigating teams learned that Singh was attacked multiple times with a knife by four men following a quarrel which was the fallout of a dispute that took place few days ago. The suspects were identified and police teams arrested Paliwal after raids, police said.

