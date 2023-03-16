Man strangulates mother in Delhi, attempts to hang self; held

A 33-year-old man has been arrested for strangling to death his 65-year-old mother after her first attempt to end her life failed, Delhi Police officers aware of the case said on Thursday.

As circumstances were suspicious, a detailed investigation was undertaken and after being questioned, the son said that late on March 13, his mother consumed 70 tablets for hypertension. (Representational Image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Officers said that after strangling his mother, the man, a resident of Dwarka Sector 22, attempted to kill himself but could not go through with the act, following which he was arrested. The mother-son duo had decided to on a suicide pact as they were in extreme financial distress since the death of the man’s father, who died around a year ago, said deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Harsha Vardhan.

The incident came to light on Tuesday, when police were informed about the alleged suicide of a 65-year-old woman at an apartment in Dwarka’s Sector 22. A police team reached the spot and found bruises on the woman’s neck and blood oozing from her nose. They also recovered seven empty packets of tablets, while a purported suicide note was pasted on a wall, the DCP said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As circumstances were suspicious, a detailed investigation was undertaken and after being questioned, the son said that late on March 13, his mother consumed 70 tablets for hypertension. The next morning, he said, he found her alive and in agony. He then took a tie and strangulated her to death.

The 33-year-old then attempted suicide by hanging himself but could not succeed, said DCP Vardhan. “There were some ligature marks around his neck, suggesting that he had attempted to hang himself but could not succeed,” the DCP said.

“A case of murder was registered and the man was arrested the same day. He is a graduate but unemployed. The family of three depended on the salary of the father, who was employed with a private company but died last year. The mother-son duo had exhausted their savings and money they got from the insurance company against the death of their only earning family member. They were in financial distress. They both planned to commit suicide, but it turned out differently,” added the DCP.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}