Man who alerted Shraddha’s father probed by police

Two Delhi Police officers recorded the statement of Shraddha Walkar’s friend Lakshman Nadar in Vasai, Maharashtra on Friday.

Walkar’s partner Aaftab Amin Poonawala, 28, is accused of murdering her on May 18 at their rented accommodation in south Delhi’s Chhattarpur Pahadi area, dismembering her body, and dumping the body parts at forested areas across the Capital over a period of three months. The couple was originally from Vasai and had moved to their rented house in the Capital just three days before the murder.

In September, Nadar had alerted Walkar’s father Vikas that her phone was had been switched off for two months, following which the father filed a missing person’s complaint at the Manikpur police station in Vasai. On November 12, Poonawala was arrested for Walkar’s murder.

On Friday, two officers from the Mehrauli police station in Delhi summoned Nadar to the Manikpur police station in Vasai to record his statement, a Maharashtra Police officer aware of the matter said, on condition of anonymity. The Delhi Police officers spent three hours recording Nadar’s statement.

However, on exiting the police station, Nadar refused to divulge any details about the statement he gave to the Delhi Police.

The Delhi Police officers will also visit Vikas Walkar, and search his residence, and the residence where Walkar lived with her mother and brother after her parents separated in 2014. “The two officers will also record the statements of Shraddha’s friends and neighbours, including the house owners of the three apartments where the couple stayed before moving to Delhi,” said the Maharashtra Police officer.

Meanwhile, media reports emerged of purported screenshots of WhatsApp conversations between Walkar and her friends, in which she seemingly shared details of injuries she suffered, allegedly at the hands of Poonawala. A medical report from a Mumbai hospital also surfaced, in which Walkar purportedly was suffering severe back pain and nausea. However, the medical report does not mention assault.

However, Delhi Police officers have not confirmed whether the medical report is part of their records, and added that if required, their team currently in Maharashtra will speak to the friends who have come forward to share their conversations with Walkar on social media.