NEW DELHI: A 37-year-old man who allegedly rammed into the Delhi Assembly complex last week has been diagnosed with bipolar syndrome, officials said.

The incident took place on April 6 (HT)

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According to police, the accused is a businessman from Uttar Pradesh, is currently in the custody of Civil Lines police and is admitted at the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS). “Doctors at the hospital said that he was medically examined and it’s concluded that he suffers from bipolar disorder, a psychiatric condition marked by extreme mood swings,” a senior police officer said.

The incident took place on April 6 when the accused allegedly broke through Gate number 2 of Delhi Assembly in a white car. After entering the premises, he left a bouquet of flowers in the car of Speaker Vijender Gupta, and later fled the spot.

Police registered a case based on statements from CRPF personnel, invoking charges of attempted murder, criminal intimidation, and damage to public property. He has been remanded to eight days of police custody.

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{{^usCountry}} During questioning, officials found that the man had been consulting a doctor in Shahdara for mental health issues. Police sources said his condition appeared unstable during interrogation after which police decided to shift him to a hospital for evaluation and treatment. Doctors have since indicated that he is in the early stages of bipolar disorder and is undergoing treatment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During questioning, officials found that the man had been consulting a doctor in Shahdara for mental health issues. Police sources said his condition appeared unstable during interrogation after which police decided to shift him to a hospital for evaluation and treatment. Doctors have since indicated that he is in the early stages of bipolar disorder and is undergoing treatment. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, a police head constable who played a key role in apprehending the accused is likely to be rewarded, the senior officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, a police head constable who played a key role in apprehending the accused is likely to be rewarded, the senior officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} After fleeing the Assembly, the accused was traced to the Swaroop Nagar area, where his vehicle details had already been circulated, the officer said. Acting on a tip-off, the head constable identified and intercepted him, alerting senior officers immediately. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After fleeing the Assembly, the accused was traced to the Swaroop Nagar area, where his vehicle details had already been circulated, the officer said. Acting on a tip-off, the head constable identified and intercepted him, alerting senior officers immediately. {{/usCountry}}

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The officer said the swift action prevented further escalation and ensured the accused was taken into custody on time.

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