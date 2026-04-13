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Man who rammed car into Delhi Assembly premised has bipolar disorder

A 37-year-old man who crashed into the Delhi Assembly is diagnosed with bipolar disorder; he faces charges including attempted murder and is in custody.

Published on: Apr 13, 2026 03:38 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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NEW DELHI: A 37-year-old man who allegedly rammed into the Delhi Assembly complex last week has been diagnosed with bipolar syndrome, officials said.

The incident took place on April 6 (HT)

According to police, the accused is a businessman from Uttar Pradesh, is currently in the custody of Civil Lines police and is admitted at the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS). “Doctors at the hospital said that he was medically examined and it’s concluded that he suffers from bipolar disorder, a psychiatric condition marked by extreme mood swings,” a senior police officer said.

The incident took place on April 6 when the accused allegedly broke through Gate number 2 of Delhi Assembly in a white car. After entering the premises, he left a bouquet of flowers in the car of Speaker Vijender Gupta, and later fled the spot.

Police registered a case based on statements from CRPF personnel, invoking charges of attempted murder, criminal intimidation, and damage to public property. He has been remanded to eight days of police custody.

The officer said the swift action prevented further escalation and ensured the accused was taken into custody on time.

 
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Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
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