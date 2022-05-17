Manager killed as fire breaks out at North Delhi banquet hall
The manager of a banquet hall was killed in a fire that broke out at the four-storey building on GT Karnal Road near Ashok Vihar in north-west Delhi on Tuesday evening, police and fire department officials said.
Though the manager, identified as Harsh Chopra, was rescued by firefighters and rushed to a nearby hospital, he was declared brought dead at the hospital, said police.
The banquet hall fire comes four days after a devastating fire at a four-storey commercial building in Mundka claimed the lives of 27 people and left 17 injured. The owner of the building and two brothers who were running an industrial unit from there have been arrested in the case
Delhi Fire Services (DFS) chief Atul Garg said the fire control room received a call at 5.47pm alerting them about a fire at Atlantis banquet hall on GT Karnal Road. “A total of 10 fire tenders were dispatched to the scene and around 6.45 pm, we received information that a man named Harsh Chopra,30, was found in unconscious inside the building and rushed to the hospital,” said Garg.
Additional deputy commissioner of police (north-west) Krishan Kumar said police were alerted about the fire at 5.53pm.A team from Bharat Nagar police station reached the spot and learnt that the fire had started on the ground floor near the stage and it soon engulfed all four floors of the building.
“Chopra was trapped on the first floor. Rescuers found him unconscious and rushed him to a private hospital, where he was declared brought dead,” said additional DCP Kumar, adding that 11 other people, who were inside the building when the fire started managed to get out safely. It was not immediately clear whether Chopra died of asphyxiation from smoke inhalation or from burn injuries, the police said.
Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia also tweeted on the incident.“Delhi Govt is in touch with Fire Service regarding the incident at GT Karnal Road. We are closely monitoring all efforts to keep the situation under control. Praying that everybody is safe & well,” he said.
Garg said although the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, firefighters suspect that a short-circuit may have led to the blaze. “The firefighting operation is still on. Further information would come once the fire is completely doused,” said the fire services chief.
.
-
Pune district reports 62 new Covid cases
PUNE Pune district reported 62 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. As per the state health department, Pune rural reported three new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 425,674 and the death toll stood at 7,204 as no more deaths were reported. Pune city reported 52 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 680,882 and the death toll stood at 9,713.
-
Panel discusses names of Delhi markets to be chosen for revamp
New Delhi: The five retail markets that the Delhi government is going to select for redevelopment are likely to be from five different parts of the capital so that the growth of businesses and creation of jobs can be distributed across the national capital, officials aware of the matter said on Tuesday. The selection committee tasked with choosing five markets for redevelopment on Tuesday deliberated on names of several markets.
-
Mundka fire: Probe finds lapses by civic staff, 3 officials suspended
The North Delhi Municipal Corporation on Tuesday suspended three officials and launched a vigilance inquiry against a fourth for not acting against the illegal building in Mundka where a devastating fire last Friday killed 27 people, civic officials aware of the matter said. A senior municipal official, who was part of the inquiry team, said that four-storey building was located in the extended Lal Dora area of Mundka village.
-
Ludhiana: Man held for snatching woman’s jewellery after breaking into house
Police arrested a man on Monday for robbing a woman of her necklace and gold earrings after breaking into her house in Jagdish Nagar, Dugri. During investigation, police found that the accused had stolen cash and two mobile phones from the same house on May 1, while the occupants were away. The accused has been identified as Raju Nepali of Nirmal Nagar, Dugri. Police have recovered ₹22,000 and two mobile phones from his possession.
-
Jahangirpuri clashes: Accused denied bail by court
New Delhi: A Delhi court has denied bail to a man, accused in a case related to the Jahangirpuri violence, saying that communal tension in the area is still prevalent. Additional sessions judge Gagandeep Singh said Rasul has been identified by the eye witnesses who are police officials of the concerned police station and the countryside pistol which was allegedly used by him during the riots has already been recovered at his instance.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics