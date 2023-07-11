Manesar launches helpline for residents to report sanitation issues

The Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM) has established a helpline number where residents can register complaints about garbage not being lifted and have them resolved within four hours. Officials aware of the matter said the helpline was established following several complaints from residents about the accumulation of garbage in various areas across Manesar and that the streets were not being cleaned despite repeated complaints.

(HT Archive)

Many residents said the helpline was a welcome development as they will now have a single number to report on the cleanliness of the streets. “This was much needed because the sanitation issue was ignored, and the private agency was not cleaning the area despite repeated requests,” said Yashesh Yadav, president of Dwarka Expressway (DXP) Welfare Association.

MCM announced a toll-free number (7428860890) where residents can report garbage dumping or sanitation workers’ laxity. According to MCM officials, the number belongs to a private agency in charge of sanitation in the area and will be operational from 9am to 5pm.

MCM commissioner Sahil Gupta said the helpline was established to resolve sanitation issues. “Now, residents’ sanitation problems will be addressed within four hours of filing a complaint, and representatives will solicit feedback from residents. People in Manesar can call the helpline number if they notice the area is dirty and garbage has not been removed,” he said.

Gupta said that once a complaint is filed, the concerned agency will acknowledge it and assign a team to visit the site and clean it up. “A complainant can also share a photo or video of the location through WhatsApp, along with a message identifying the location and his or her name and address,” he said, adding, “We are exploring various modes through which we can connect with residents and resolve their issues.”

According to Vikas Gupta of Akanksha Enterprises, the agency in charge of sanitation in Manesar, they have a team of 1,006 workers and will respond quickly to residents’ complaints. “It will be easier for the staff to identify the area if residents can share photos or videos along with the locations,” he said.

Gupta said that most of the complaints come from Manesar’s Sector 1, where unidentified people frequently throw garbage on the streets.

According to the MCM chief, officials have been directed to inform residents of the helpline number. “We have also alerted residents via our official social media handles, and officials have been asked to keep an eye on sanitation in the area,” he said.

MCM also launched a helpline in April 2020 to remove biomedical waste during the second Covid-19 wave. Then, in December 2021, it launched two helplines for streetlights that were not working or were damaged.

