Mangolpuri: 19-year-old shot dead, no arrests yet

A 19-year-old man was allegedly shot dead near his house by three men in outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri after an argument broke out between them, in the early hours of Tuesday, police said. A murder case was registered in this connection and the suspects were identified, but police are yet to make arrests in the case. The victim.

Deputy commissioner of police (outer) Sachin Sharma said that the victim was identified as Pankaj Kumar, who used to work at a garment factory.

According to the police, the victim and the accused were known to each other, and multiple teams have been deployed to nab them. “Suspicious persons are being rounded up to know about the whereabouts of the accused,” Sharma said.

Giving details about the alleged murder, police said that they received information around 4am from a city hospital regarding a man being admitted with gunshot wounds who was declared dead. Preliminary probe, police said, revealed that Kumar was shot dead by three persons who are residents of the same neighbourhood.

“We have questioned those who were present at the scene of crime and it has been revealed that the accused and victim were known to each other. They had a petty argument while roaming in the area which turned violent,” a senior police officer said.

According to the victims’s nephew, who did not wish to be identified and lives in the same street, said that around 2:30am, he was informed by locals that Kumar was having a fight with some men.

“I don’t know what the fight was about but they were hitting each other. Eventually, three men went to their houses and brought back weapons. They fired three or four times. Pankaj got shot and we fled,” he said.

The victim’s brother Rohit Kumar, 24, said his brother did not have enmity with anyone and the family was unaware why he was shot dead.

“He received a call around midnight from his friend that he met with an accident and needed to be taken to the hospital. Around 1am, my mother called him and asked him to come home and he said that he was on his way,” Rohit said, adding that he then received a call from a family member around 2:30am that his brother was shot dead.