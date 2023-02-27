Delhi court reserves order on CBI plea seeking Manish Sisodia's remand

A Delhi court on Monday reserved the order on Central Bureau of Investigation's plea seeking remand of Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who was arrested yesterday in connection with the excise policy case. During the hearing, the CBI sought five days for Sisodia, claiming conspiracy was hatched in a very planned and secret manner. Sisodia's lawyer opposed the remand application, arguing, "If someone is not willing to say something, that can't be a ground for arrest".“What should I do with a phone that I changed? I am a minister, I cannot send it to a second-hand shop, it would have important data. CBI confronted me with the material but I did not confess", ANI quoted the minister's lawyer as saying.

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia held roadshow ahead of CBI grilling (Twitter)(HT_PRINT)

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI yesterday in connection with the alleged irregularities in the excise policy 2021-22 after being grilled by the central agency for eight hours.The Aam Aadmi Party workers have been on streets since Sisodia arrived at the CBI office for grilling yesterday. Heavy security deployment has been put in place outside the Rouse Avenue court where the hearing is being conducted. The CBI had released a statement on Sisodia's arrest, claiming he was evasive and not cooperating in the ongoing investigation. “The Remand application says I gave evasive replies. This cannot be a ground for remand. They search my residence on August 19. 2022. I handover my phone. They called me to join the investigation and I joined. I cooperated,” Sisodia's counsel Dayan Krishnan argued.

