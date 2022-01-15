Manish Sisodia: BJP nervous, trying to shut down ‘Desh Ke Mentor’ plan

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was plotting to derail the Delhi government’s ‘Desh Ke Mentor’ programme by asking the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) to act against the scheme on a complaint by a party worker from Chhattisgarh.

Sisodia’s comments came in response to the January 11 letter by the child rights body to the state government, in which the commission alleged that the programme, under which school students are provided career guidance by eminent citizens, “exposes them to certain dangers”, and asked the Delhi government to suspend it till the loopholes are “overhauled”.

“BJP doesn’t want poor children to have a chance to attend world-class universities so it can spread hate and filth through its ‘WhatsApp University’. BJP is terrified of the success of poor children through ‘Desh Ke Mentor’ and is trying to stop the programme using a complaint by a BJP worker,” Sisodia said at a press briefing, asserting that the programme has checks and balances to leave no scope for abuse.

Sisodia said that the BJP must keep their political agenda away from education, and let the Kejriwal government work.

“Delhi government started a mentor programme. BJP got nervous about this programme and tried to stop it. They have given absolutely ridiculous reasons to stop this programme. We have a well designed process to assess and select mentors for our children of Delhi government schools. All those who apply for being mentors go through a psychometric test and then they are trained on all aspects of mentoring children. On the call of the Kejriwal government, 44,000 youngsters have joined this programme. All the statements and directions from NCPCR are politically motivated and are illogical,” Sisodia stated.

Sisodia said that the Delhi government has responded to the NCPCR letter. “We replied to the commission that we are taking all precautions for children’s safety and use specially designed psychometric tests to assess mentors. But they have sent another notice highlighting that mentees (who are students of Delhi government schools) are not undergoing police verification and mentors (who are from reputed colleges and universities) might be involved in crimes related to children,” Sisodia said.

The ‘Desh Ke Mentors’ programme was launched in October 2021, and is meant to connect 900,000 students of classes 9 to 12 in Delhi government schools with noteworthy citizens who will offer them career and general guidance. The mentors will engage with students over the phone for 10-15 minutes daily to guide them on various aspects of life, the government said while launching the programme.

The programme has emerged as yet another sticking point between the AAP government in Delhi and the BJP-led central government. The two governments are already engaged in a legal tussle over the former’s doorstep delivery of ration scheme.

In its letter, NCPCR said the fact that the interactions are done over the phone does not guarantee any protection from crime. “It may be noted that child related crime can be initiated through phone calls as well. For instance, children are susceptible to probable child trafficking through phone calls. Is there any mechanism to prevent origin of cybercrimes and child trafficking?,” the commission said.

Sisodia said all students who have got mentors have submitted consent letters from their parents. “Also we have made sure that all female students are guided by female mentors and male students by male mentors. We have even rejected more than 750 people who applied for this programme but failed the psychometric test. Currently, 1.76 lakh children are being mentored under the programme,” Sisodia said.

Responding to Sisodia’s comments, NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanongoo alleged that the Delhi government is politicising the issue.“I want to ask them: Is this psychometric test a fool proof assessment of a person in terms of potential threat to any child? Is this psychometric test analysed, checked or scrutinised by professional practising experts? Can this psychometric test identify paedophiles or potential paedophiles,” he said in comments to PTI.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said AAP government’s response to the NCPCR’s letter reflects its “anarchic behaviour”.

“NCPCR has not banned the mentorship programme, it has just sought suspension of the programme subject to legal clarifications. Why is the AAP government objecting to police verification of mentors. A mentor is like a guide or a teacher, and as per law credentials of every individual employed as teacher are verified by police,” Kapoor said.