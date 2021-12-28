Manish Sisodia initiates veterinary hospital renovation

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Monday laid the foundation stone for the renovation of a veterinary hospital in east Delhi’s Patparganj, with officials saying that the upgrade will also incorporate a mohalla clinic in the four-storey building.

“The renovated veterinary hospital will be a four-storeyed semi-permanent building. It will have a doctor’s room, a surgical room, an OPD and a space for treatment of large and small animals on the first floor. On the second floor as well, there will be a room for the doctor, a room for lab and the staff. There is a provision of two flats for the hospital staff on the third floor, and a library and hall on the fourth floor,” said a statement issued by the deputy CM’s office.

The Delhi government has sanctioned ₹2 crore for the renovation project and it will be ready in seven months.

The statement said that in addition to Patparganj, the hospital will also cater to residents of Laxmi Nagar, Pandav Nagar, Trilokpuri and Kondli.

“The library on the upper level of the hospital will provide a comfortable space for students to study and the hall will be opened to the senior citizens for recreation purposes,” Sisodia said.