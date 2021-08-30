Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
delhi news

Manish Sisodia slams UP govt at Tiranga Yatra in Agra

Interacting with reporters at the circuit house in Agra, Manish Sisodia said, “This government is failing to provide good education to the children of the poor, employment to the youth, and good amount of crop to farmers.”
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 30, 2021 03:27 AM IST
Manish Sisodia said his party will carry out ‘Tiranga Yatra’ in the Ayodhya on September 14, adding that similar rallies will be brought out in 403 assembly segments in UP. (ANI Photo)(ANI)

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Uttar Pradesh government‘s record in law-and-order, education, health care and employment, during a ‘Tiranga Yatra’ taken out by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Agra on Sunday.

Interacting with reporters at the circuit house in Agra, Sisodia said, “This government is failing to provide good education to the children of the poor, employment to the youth, and good amount of crop to farmers.”

In Agra, the ‘Tiranga Yatra’ started from the GIC ground around 4 pm and ended at the Shaheed Smarak in Sanjay Place.

Ahead of the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh next year, AAP plans to take out Tiranga Yatras in Ayodhya, Lucknow and Noida to mark the 75th year of the country’s Independence.

Sisodia said his party will carry out ‘Tiranga Yatra’ in the Ayodhya on September 14, adding that similar rallies will be brought out in 403 assembly segments in UP.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said the ‘Tiranga Yatra’ will be held in Noida on September 1.

The state BJP unit however hit back at the AAP leaders’ allegations.

“A party that failed the people during Covid-19 is now engaging in politics for narrow political reasons. Facts are facts. While everyone is free to try their luck in elections, AAP leaders have been thoroughly exposed now in UP where the chief minister Yogi Adityanath government has done phenomenal development,” said UP BJP spokesperson Harish Srivastava.

