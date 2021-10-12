Manish Sisodia urges Centre to allow Chhath celebrations, says Covid-19 situation in Delhi is ‘under control’

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday wrote a letter to the Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya, urging the Centre to issue guidelines for the Chhath festival as soon as possible following consultation with health experts. This came after protests were staged by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers outside Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal’s house earlier in the day, which even led to party MP Manoj Tiwari sustaining injuries.

In the letter, Sisodia wrote that Chhath is celebrated especially by “people from Purvanchal” with “deep faith and sacrifice.” “In is also celebrated very dedicatedly in Delhi every year. This year too Purvanchali people are eagerly awaiting celebrations of Chhath with their families and dear ones,” he added.

A statement issued by Sisodia’s office further quoted him as saying that the Covid-19 situation is “under control in Delhi and the central government should allow the celebration of Chhath at public places.”

The Delhi deputy CM further mentioned that last year too, Chhath celebrations were done as per “directions of the government of India.” “As you are aware, the whole country, including Delhi, has faced the situation caused by Covid-19 in an unprecedented manner in the past 18 months,” Sisodia wrote in the letter.

Notably, Chhath celebrations at public places such as on riverbanks, water bodies and other areas were banned last year and have been prohibited this year as well. On this matter, Kejriwal had earlier said that the decision was made in view of the health and safety of people due to Covid-19.

However, BJP has criticised the move by saying that Kejriwal is “insulting” the sentiments of the Purvanchal community. The party’s chief in the national capital Adesh Gupta said on Monday that they will celebrate Chhath while adhering to Covid-19 protocols in all the three municipal corporations.

Northeast Delhi MP Tiwari has also been critical of the Kejriwal-led government’s decision to prohibit Chhath celebrations, while permitting Dusshera, Ramleela and other public gatherings during the ongoing festive season.

Notably, Tiwari was rushed to the emergency wing of Safdarjung Hospital after he sustained injuries while protesting outside the Kejriwal’s house against the ban on Chhath celebrations at public places. He was reported to be stable after being taken to the hospital.

Delhi police used water cannons to disperse protesters, and an officer told Hindustan Times that Tiwari got injured after toppling down from a barricade he had climbed onto.

(With inputs from PTI)